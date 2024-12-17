Advertisement

After Tuesday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed Anthony Stolarz’s 4-to-6-week absence, Fraser Minten’s return to the Marlies, keeping Nylander – Matthews – Marner together, and the return of David Kampf to the lineup.

Practice Lines – December 17

#Leafs lines during at practice Dec. 17/24 Nylander-Matthews-Marner

Knies-Tavares-Pacioretty

McMann-Domi-Robertson

Lorentz-Kampf-Reaves

Extra: Holmberg Rielly-Myers

McCabe-Tanev

OEL-Timmins

Benoit-Dewar (practicing as D) Woll

Hildeby@BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) December 17, 2024

What is your level of confidence in the goaltending now that you are moving forward without Anthony Stolarz for the next 4-to-6 weeks?

Berube: I am confident. Woll has played really well this year. Hildeby has come in, won us two games, and played pretty well.

It is what it is. It is a team game.

Do you think you will split time, or will Woll be the main guy?

Berube: We have a lot of back-to-backs coming up, so we are going to need both of them.

Was keeping Nylander – Matthews – Marner together just about liking what you saw in the last game?

Berube: Yeah, and I have used them from time to time in different situations in the offensive zone. I thought they were good together. They created a lot of good opportunities. They moved the puck around well.

The issue is that they have to get to the net, too. It can’t be all on the outside, wanting the puck, and making plays. It is about doing things right. We will see how it goes.

Does Max Pacioretty’s play and ability to chip in offensively help you make the move?

Berube: Yeah, it does. I made some changes last game looking for some offense. I liked that Tavares, Knies, and Pacioretty line. They were really solid in the game. That is a big, heavy line.

What did you make of Fraser Minten’s time up with the team?

Berube: I thought he was good. He maybe dropped off a bit. He missed camp, and he hasn’t played a whole lot.

We don’t want him sitting out up here and not playing every game. I don’t think it helps his development. I think he is going to be a really good player. We really like him.

What have you liked most about Philippe Myers’ game in his last couple of appearances?

Berube: Simple, physical, and direct with the puck. He does a good job killing penalties, too, when he is out there.

He makes hard plays with the puck out of his zone. It is not always tape-to-tape, but he gets the puck out, and he is physical and big back there. He is a big body who gets in the way.

What have you learned about John Tavares in the first few months you’ve coached the team compared to what you knew from the outside when coaching against him?

Berube: He was a great player when I coached against him, too. He is just a worker. It is non-stop work and professionalism. The preparation is above and beyond.

That is what keeps him going, in my opinion: his preparation. It starts in the summertime, but it goes throughout the season, preparing and doing things right. His routine is incredible.

Is David Kampf back in the lineup tomorrow? How much does it help with your flexibility to have another center?

Berube: Kampf will be back in tomorrow.

It is good. He is a big body there. He did a really good job of killing with Marner when Matthews was out. I thought they were really good together.

It gives us more flexibility, for sure. I like his size down the middle. He moves well. He has his job to do, and he has been doing it well.