Ahead of Saturday’s game against Boston, head coach Craig Berube discussed Auston Matthews’ return to the lineup, his configuration of the lines with a mostly healthy roster, Philippe Myers’ contract extension

Morning Skate Lines – Jan. 4

#Leafs lines during morning skate Jan. 5/25 Knies-Matthews-Marner

Pacioretty-Tavares-Nylander

McMann-Domi-Robertson

Lorentz-Kampf-Dewar

Extra: Reaves Rielly-Myers

McCabe-Tanev

Benoit-OEL

Timmins-Hakanpaa Woll

Hildeby@BodogCA — David Alter (@dalter) January 4, 2025

What does it mean to the team to be getting Auston Matthews back?

Berube: He is our captain and a great player. We all know that. Having him in the lineup gives you a lot more options, obviously. He just drives the pace of play. He is an extremely hard worker who plays 200 feet. The pace goes up for everybody.

How do you manage Matthews now, knowing he has already had one setback?

Berube: It is tough because he is the type of guy that you want on the ice as much as possible. My job is to manage that.

We communicate with him about how he is feeling and what is going on. We are going to try to limit it as best we can.

What went into the thinking behind putting him back with Mitch Marner?

Berube: They’ve had good success together (laughs).

There was actually a lot of discussion about it — where does he go, and what do we do? More than anything, I just like the look of that line together. They have played extremely well this year for us.

Tavares, Pacioretty, and Nylander have played well for us. The Domi line is playing well together. We just had to make a couple of lineup decisions with Reaves and Holmberg.

This is largely the healthiest player group of the season, outside of Jani Hakanpaa, Calle Jarnkrok, and maybe some bumps and bruises. It must be nice seeing all of the options you have.

Berube: It is great. We have healthy guys who aren’t playing tonight who are important parts of the team — Timmins, Reaves, and Holmberg are out tonight. We have to make decisions about what is best for the team and what kind of lineup we want. We have back-to-back games.

It is nice to have a full lineup and be able to work with it. It gives you options, right?

Is it fair to say you don’t want your healthy scratches sitting too long?

Berube: I don’t like (them sitting) because they are important. They are a big part of the team. It is a 23-man roster, and they are not here to watch. They are here to play.

You don’t want to change your lineup a lot, but there are opportunities to get guys playing and keep them going. As I said, they are an important part of the team.

We have so many back-to-backs this year. It’s made it a lot easier to switch guys in and out.

I always tell the guys that I get it. It is hard. You don’t want to sit out, and you don’t want to miss games. I understand it fully, but we have to make decisions, and they are hard ones. It doesn’t mean that you are not a big part of the team. You are.

As a formerly undrafted guy, Philippe Myers receives a two-year contract extension.

Berube: I am really happy for him. In camp, he earned a job, which is important for a guy like him coming in. He played extremely well in training camp. Now, he has a two-year deal and is playing for us.

He is playing well. He is physical and simple, plays the penalty kill, and has great size and reach.

It seems like forever ago that you scratched Bobby McMann on opening night. How different is the player you are seeing now compared to the one you saw in camp?

Berube: Totally different. I used the term with Knies the other day, “reckless.” He is skating and attacking. That is his game.

He has great size and great feet, and he is playing north hockey. He’s been very successful. I am very pleased with him and his growth as a player.

It was not a great camp, but he is moving now.

Philippe Myers on his new two-year contract: “Grateful to be here and excited to be here for the next two years”

Myers: A few weeks ago, I got a text from my agent saying it was a possibility. It happened yesterday. … It feels really good. It is an honour to be here. I am grateful to be here and excited to be here for the next two years.

Myers: “The mindset all year has been to take it day by day, show up with a good attitude, and work your boots off”

Myers: Coming here, I knew I was going to have to be patient. My goal from camp was just to make the team. Once you make the team, you have to be patient. The mindset all year has been to take it day by day, show up with a good attitude, and work your boots off. That is kind of the mindset, and it still is. Just bring a good attitude to the rink and work hard. Good things will happen.

Auston Matthews on his return: “I’ve been feeling confident day by day”