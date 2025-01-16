Advertisement

Jake McCabe returns to the Maple Leafs’ lineup, but John Tavares exits it (Injured Reserve, week-to-week) as Toronto attempts to snap a three-game losing slide by sweeping the season series against Sheldon Keefe’s New Jersey Devils (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

Game Day Quotes

Jake McCabe on the challenge presented by the Devils:

Dangerous off the rush, especially. They have a lot of guys who can move out there. Hughes and Bratt stand out as far as threats off the rush and their ability to move laterally. We have to make sure we have good gaps on them, and we are defending as five-man units, taking away time and space and ensuring we are tracking and getting above them to limit their odd-man rushes and chances off the rush. It is a good team over there. We snuck a win out against them last time, so I am sure they will come out hungry.

McCabe on the biggest thing he learned from Sheldon Keefe:

I have had a lot of coaches in this league over my time. Keefer really opened up my mind for the offensive side of the puck, gaining middle ice, and how that can break teams down. With different systems things and just preparing for a game, I thought he prepared well.

McCabe on the kind of reception Keefe might receive from the Leafs faithful:

I don’t think it is going to be a negative one. He had lots of successful teams here. Obviously, we didn’t get it done in the playoffs, but I don’t think there is any bad blood there, from my understanding.

McCabe on the mentality of the team after John Tavares’ injury:

Next-man-up is the catchphrase for most teams in this situation, and we are no different. It gives guys who are slotted down the lineup more of a chance, whether it is on special teams or taking important faceoffs and playing with different guys. It gives some other guys some bigger opportunities to step in with more ice time. I like the depth of our team. We have shown that it is an asset in the past when we have had guys out. I don’t expect anything different.

McCabe on whether he is expecting any rust in his game after the injury layoff:

I missed a week and a half. I’ll be alright.

Max Domi on the team’s three-game losing streak:

You are not going to go 82-0, but losses happen, and sometimes, unfortunately, they string along. The whole league seems to go through it, so you have to nip it in the bud and stick together as a group, as we always do. It is three games, man. Just have to win one, and we are back in the groove here.

Craig Berube on coping with the loss of Tavares:

Guys just have to step up. Someone is getting a better opportunity. When Auston was out, we played a real strong team game every night, relied on our checking, and did the right things, as well as special teams and things like that. We have to stick with the program. We have to check hard tonight and find a way to score more goals. That is what it boils down to.

Sheldon Keefe on the return of Jake McCabe to the Leafs‘ lineup:

He does so many things very well. He is such a gamer, too. When I spoke with Caber after being let go, one of the things I said to him was, “Every team needs a Jake McCabe.” He is that guy. He is the ultimate team player. He plays the game hard and honestly, but he also works at his game. I really enjoyed having him. He helped us a great deal. Clearly, he is a big part of their team, too.

Keefe on the emotions associated with his first return to Toronto as head coach of the opposition:

There is not a lot of emotion attached to it right now, quite honestly. It feels very familiar. Everything from my drive-in to my walk-in was very familiar in that sense. It will be different tonight to be on the other side of it, but I also don’t want to make it bigger than it is. It really is ultimately a hockey game, and the players will determine the outcome on the ice on both sides. I will look to enjoy it for what it is and move along.

Head-to-Head Stats: Maple Leafs (27-16-2) vs. Devils (26-15-5)

In the 2024-25 regular season statistics, Toronto holds the advantage in three out of five offensive categories, but New Jersey holds the advantage in three out of five defensive categories.

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#23 Matthew Knies — #34 Auston Matthews — #16 Mitch Marner

#74 Bobby McMann— #11 Max Domi — #88 William Nylander

#67 Max Pacioretty — #29 Pontus Holmberg — #89 Nick Robertson

#18 Steven Lorentz — #64 David Kampf — #24 Connor Dewar

Defensemen

#22 Jake McCabe — #8 Chris Tanev

#44 Morgan Rielly — #51 Philippe Myers

#95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson — #25 Conor Timmins

Goaltenders

Starter: #60 Joseph Woll

#35 Dennis Hildeby

Extras: Fraser Minten, Simon Benoit, Ryan Reaves

Injured (IR): John Tavares, Anthony Stolarz

Injured (LTIR): Calle Jarnkrok, Jani Hakanpää

New Jersey Devils Projected Lines

Forwards

#18 Ondrej Palat — #86 Jack Hughes — #63 Jesper Bratt

#28 Timo Meier — #13 Nico Hischier — #90 Tomas Tatar

#47 Paul Cotter — #37 Justin Dowling — #91 Dawson Mercer

#23 Kurtis MacDermid — #42 Curtis Lazar — #14 Nathan Bastian

Defensemen

#5 Brenden Dillon — #7 Dougie Hamilton

#43 Luke Hughes — #22 Brett Pesce

#71 Jonas Siegenthaler — #8 Johnathan Kovacevic

Goaltenders

Starter: #25 Jacob Markstrom

#34 Jake Allen

Injured/Out: Erik Haula, Stefan Noesen, Santeri Hatakka