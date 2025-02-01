Ahead of the Maple Leafs’ matchup against the Oilers, Max Pacioretty discussed the return of John Tavares to the team’s lineup, the experience of playing with William Nylander, how the team can score more goals, and Auston Matthews’ leadership.

How did you feel in your return to the lineup on Wednesday?

Pacioretty: I felt really good. We wanted a better result, but I thought our line had a lot of opportunities. We have to dig a bit deeper to convert them.

You’ve had some chemistry with John Tavares this season. What does it mean to have him back in the lineup?

Pacioretty: One of the best players and most reliable centermen in the league. He helps our team, obviously. It is no secret that probably the most important position on the team is down the middle. Losing a guy like him stings. We know what he does for our team. Looking forward to it.

You’ve talked in the past about how hard it is to score goals in the league. This team was second in the NHL in goal-scoring last year, and they are down to 13th so far this year. Where does the opportunity for growth lie with goal-scoring for this team?

Pacioretty: Maybe being a little bit grittier around the net.

It is no surprise or secret that we have been trying to play a little bit differently than they were last year — a little bit more of a north-south style. Sometimes, it takes a little bit of grit to get to the inside with extra effort and battles in front of the net to get a second or third chance or beat your defenseman off the wall to the net.

It sounds simple, and we are trying to play a bit more of a simple game, but it comes with a bit of an attitude that you are going to win your check. Ultimately, that can help you score goals.

Have you seen progress in that department this year?

Pacioretty: It has come in waves. There have been times when we have felt very good about our game, and there have been times when it’s not so much. That is the same for any team in any season. You want to peak at the right time.

While it hasn’t been perfect, and we have had a bit of adversity with injuries, the good thing is that we know what makes our team successful. It is not like we are sitting here questioning how we have to play. We know what it takes for our group to be successful and to play that north-south style. It is up to us to execute it.

What have you liked about the Jake McCabe-Chris Tanev duo as a shutdown pair?

Pacioretty: When you go back for a puck with those two, it is predictable, knowing where it is going to go and how it is going to come out of the zone. More often than not, it is going to come out of the zone with control.

That is what the top teams and top players do — the predictability. They are two guys who go about their business the right way, and it shows.

What is William Nylander like as a linemate?

Pacioretty: He is awesome. I love how he sees the game so much differently than anyone I’ve played with. That is what makes him so good, and it is also what makes him unique.

I talked about predictability and how our team wants to play, but the top players in the league don’t play like the other guys. They have to have a little bit of uniqueness in them.

I love trying to pick his brain about hockey and why he is so good. I don’t think he even knows why he is so good. He has these little things that he works on that no one else works on — little skating drills that he does before practice that I’ve never seen before.

It is cool to be around such good players who play really differently from each other. It shows that there is not one way to play. But it is no secret they all work so hard at their craft, and that is why they are some of the best.

You’ve been around a lot of different leaders in your career. What stands out about the way Auston Matthews leads? Were you surprised to see him get the C on Team USA as a pretty young guy still?

Pacioretty: No, I wasn’t surprised at all. It is no secret what he has accomplished.

It is one thing being a captain. In this market, it comes with a lot more responsibilities. He has handled it amazingly. There are no ups and downs with him. He is even-keeled. He doesn’t ride the highs or lows. That is what you want out of your captain in a big market.

On that stage, it is no surprise they named him captain. I am thrilled for him.

With me being out of the lineup a little bit, to take it personally, I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. Everyone knows him for scoring goals, but he plays both ends of the [rink] really, really hard. He makes little plays all over the ice that people probably don’t see or appreciate unless you play with him or watch him closely on a nightly basis. That is what leaders do.

Before I came here, you think of him as a goal-scorer, but he does little things all over the ice. His forechecking is one of the best I’ve seen. His work ethic is up there with the best that I’ve seen. Often, when you see the guys with that much success, you think they’re cheating all over the ice, and maybe it is a gift that he has that talent. But it is not a gift.

He has that, but his work ethic is what drives our team. It is a big reason why he is the captain.

Corey Perry is playing on Edmonton’s top line tonight. You’ve talked about your ability to adapt to new roles later in your career. What do you appreciate about how Perry has been able to do that?

Pacioretty: He won the Hart one year. It is tough to take a step back in your career and play different roles. It is tough to show up to the rink one day and you’re playing on the fourth line or you’re out of the lineup, and then when you show up the next day, you are playing with the best player in the league.

It is hard. Unless you are in that situation, you don’t really understand that it is hard to turn it on and off and wear all of these different roles within a team. At the same time, we are fortunate and blessed to still be able to do this — him longer than me, but you have an appreciation when you go through it yourself.