“When we are connected and playing direct, we’re a pretty good team. It’s a great win for us, and now we have one more game to finish this off [boat show road trip] before the [All-Star] break.” – John Gruden

The Toronto Marlies were good value for this 3-1 victory over San Diego after a dominant 40 minutes of hockey. The only negative was not capitalizing on several excellent scoring chances to put the game to bed, allowing the Gulls to push back in the third period.

First Period

The Marlies‘ penalty kill excelled early in the game after two of the softest infractions I’ve witnessed this season handed San Diego consecutive power plays. Not only did Toronto not allow a single shot on goal, but they also generated two Grade-A scoring chances while shorthanded.

In a 2v1 situation, Kyle Clifford saw his effort stopped from the left circle, and goaltender Calle Clang produced an even better double save to deny Alex Steeves on a breakaway.

Additional chances for Steeves and Ryan Tverberg weren’t capitalized on, but Toronto took the crowd out of the game and the momentum away from the Gulls.

Toronto’s best chance at five-on-five fell to Tverberg, but he fired wide on a partial breakaway. The Marlies did not create too many quality scoring chances despite extended time in the offensive zone.

At the other end, San Diego was limited to three shots in the first period, and their only scoring chance of note arrived on Toronto’s first power play. A breakdown resulted in a slot chance for Ryan Carpenter, but Dennis Hildeby was equal to the task, ensuring the game was goalless heading into the intermission.

Second Period

Toronto killed off a penalty carrying over from the first frame with ease, but they gave up a Grade-A scoring chance back at five-on-five. Hildeby produced a key save on Yegor Sidorov.

From then on, the Marlies reclaimed full control of the game, and at the nine-minute mark, they struck first with a power-play goal.

Topi Niemelä found Zach Solow down low, where the latter produced a nice feed to Alex Nylander for a gimme.

Toronto was back on the power play within 30 seconds, but it came at a cost. Matt Benning was the victim of a high-sticking infraction, sending him to the locker room to miss the second half of the middle frame. Fortunately, he returned for the third period.

Five seconds after the power play expired, Toronto struck a second time. Clifford did the donkey work down low, allowing Nick Abruzzese to find Steeves at the far post with an inevitable result.

11 seconds later, Toronto handed San Diego a foothold in the game. A neutral zone turnover was seized on, and the Marlies didn’t react quickly enough tracking back. Jan Myšák made Toronto pay with his 11th goal of the campaign.

Toronto responded positively but couldn’t solve an inspired Clang. The San Diego netminder produced a top-notch double save to rob Steeves and Nylander.

More penalty trouble burst the Marlies’ momentum, but San Diego’s power play was easily shut down in the remaining four minutes.

Third Period

San Diego threw the proverbial kitchen sink at Toronto in the final frame but was denied by an inspired Hildeby. The Marlies appeared to sit back a little too much, inviting pressure from San Diego.

In the first 10 minutes of the frame, Hildeby pulled off five excellent saves to keep the lead intact. Justin Bailey and Myšák were robbed twice, and Sam Colangelo (an impressive prospect) was stonewalled from point-blank range.

Toronto seemed content to wind down the clock, although the game should have been made with four minutes remaining. A point shot from Benning resulted in a rebound that fell kindly to Nylander. With the goal at his mercy, the Swedish forward only had to ease the puck across the goal line but managed to strike the crossbar.

That gave San Diego a chance to tie it, but they took two penalties 40 seconds apart, and the Marlies made no mistake. Abruzzese and Logan Shaw teed up Nylander, who nestled the puck into the net for a 5v3 goal.

Post Game Notes

– With one game left on the boat show road trip, the Marlies head to Bakersfield for a Saturday night tilt. They’ll look to finish the trip on a high and boost a 7-2-0 record on their travels.

– Toronto swept the season series with San Diego 4-0 after winning the first two games of the campaign back home on the opening weekend. The Marlies went 2-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

– Alex Steeves… What else is there to say at this point? His 24th goal of the season was the 17th game-winner of his career. He now sits one tally behind the franchise’s all-time leading goal scorer, Ryan Hamilton, after scoring five goals in the last five games. It would be fitting if he matched or surpassed the record before the All-Star break, although it would be equally nice if he reached the milestone back home in Toronto next weekend.

– I hope this performance and pair of goals kickstarts Alex Nylander, who has been invisible offensively and a defensive liability during stretches throughout the road trip. John Gruden made a point to praise him after the game, stating that the player himself admitted that his recent performances haven’t been good enough.

“[Nylander] was much heavier on the puck, playing in straight lines, and forechecking,” said Gruden. “He had his feet moving and was way more dangerous out there.”

– A 19-save performance would not usually be something to shout about, but Dennis Hildeby deserves credit for pulling off timely saves, given the weird nature of this game. He turned aside 12 shots in the third period and shut the door to win his fifth straight start. He’s now 7-2-2 this season with a 2.39 GAA and a .914 save percentage.

“[Hildeby] has grown as a goalie and matured,” said Gruden. “He knows that when it is his time, he’ll be there for us. He was outstanding.”

– Friday’s lineup:

Forwards

Hirvonen – Shaw – Abruzzese

Nylander – Paré – Steeves

Clifford – Stevens – Barbolini

Mastrosimone – Tverberg – Solow

Defensemen

Webber – Benning

Rifai- Niemela

Mermis – Villeneuve

Goaltenders

Hildeby

Akhtyamov

Post-Game Media Availability: Nylander, Abruzzese & Gruden

Game Highlights: Marlies 3 vs. Gulls 1