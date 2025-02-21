After Friday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed the 4 Nations result, the play of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in the final, the return to NHL action this weekend, and the status of Max Pacioretty.

Practice Lines – Feb. 21

Lines at Leafs practice Knies – Jarnkrok* – Steeves*

McMann – Tavares – Nylander

Domi – Holmberg – Robertson

Lorentz – Kampf – Dewar McCabe – Tanev

Rielly – Ekman-Larsson

Benoit – Timmins

Reaves – Myers Stolarz & Woll *Matthews, Marner placeholders @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 21, 2025

Max Pacioretty was on the ice but did not take part in practice.

Berube: Yeah, he didn’t feel well enough with what happened the other day. It is more than he needs to get relief. It is not so much an injury, I don’t believe, as much as he has some tightness. He could come in tomorrow and feel a lot better. He said he felt better today, which is good, but he was just not capable of getting out there and practicing yet.

Could Calle Jarnkrok get into a game this weekend, or is it more that he needs practice time in advance?

Berube: No, he will not be available this weekend.

What were your emotions watching Team Canada’s game-winning goal by Connor McDavid?

Berube: It felt like I was kind of there and involved because I couldn’t go to sleep after. It was exciting. Great hockey to watch — fabulous hockey. Somebody has to lose, and it is tough.

Overall, I really enjoyed the whole 4 Nations. The NHL and the people involved did a great job. It turned out to be a lot of people watching it, which is great for the league.

What went through your mind watching Jordan Binnington’s performance?

Berube: I have seen him do that before. Competitive is the best word I can use. He was highly competitive in that game for me. He loves to challenge, and he has to recover on things, which he did on that one glove save. It is difficult with the way he plays at times; it is a lot of effort, and he put in a lot of effort last night. He was great for Canada.

Jon Cooper really stood behind him in the tournament, and then there was a moment between the two at the end of the game.

Berube: I think it was a great call. I understand people can criticize goals that go in on goalies. A bad goal happens here and there. But if you look at the whole body of work, he made a bunch of really good saves throughout the whole series.

What do you think the performance can do for Mitch Marner going forward?

Berube: I thought both of our guys were excellent in the game. Matty had it on his stick in overtime, too, and could’ve ended it. They both had a good tournament, which is good to see.

I am happy for Mitch, who won, and I am unhappy for Matty because they didn’t win. Playing with the best players in the world and being in that environment — that stressed situation — is good for our players to experience and thrive in.

It was a great play at the end — a bang-bang play (by Marner). Not many guys can make that play. It is a bang-bang play.

You predicted the final score of 3-2 Canada. Any other predictions you can share with us?

Berube: I thought it’d be a tight game. There were going to be a couple of goals scored — there were a lot of good players out there who can put the puck in the net. It was a great game.

Did you have any bets going on with the Americans in the room?

Berube: I got some money off of Kniesy. He hasn’t paid me yet, so I told him it would be more tomorrow.

How tough of a turnaround will it be for Marner and Matthews tomorrow?

Berube: That depends. They played the games, but they had time off there, too, from a physical standpoint. There is a lot put into the game, obviously, by both teams and players. Emotionally, it will be interesting to see. It is a mental grind to be in that environment shift after shift.

It is tough for me to say what they are feeling and how they feel. I texted both of them last night and congratulated both of them. We’ll see tomorrow.

Did you hear back?

Berube: Oh yeah. They got back to me. Good boys. Good guys.

Marner is getting a lot of attention because of the win, but what did you see from Auston with the two primary assists?

Berube: I saw a really good 200-foot game out of him the whole tournament. He was really solid. He did some really good things without the puck with his stick details and his positioning. He had opportunities to end the game with the puck on his stick. It didn’t happen, but I thought he was excellent the whole tournament.

As someone who has spent a lot of your career in both Canada and the United States, what did you make of all the political tensions around the tournament?

Berube: You are asking the wrong guy when it comes to politics. I really don’t get too involved in that. I get that there is tension, but that is people’s choices. It is a free country.

What is the challenge this weekend with jumping right back in with back-to-back games?

Berube: It is crazy for sure, but we had some good practices here. It was a really good practice today with a good pace. The guys are energized and ready to go. I think there is going to be a lot of energy out there. It’ll be fast.

It is about simplifying your game and trying to get your timing back. That will be important.