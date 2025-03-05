“They have our number. I thought we played incrementally pretty well at times. I thought we got momentum back when we scored that second goal, but we took two really stupid penalties, stick penalties, and lost momentum. We had some good shifts, but they capitalized when they needed to, and again we’re going away pointless.” – John Gruden

The Toronto Marlies head coach was a frustrated figure after another loss to this particular divisional rival. Cleveland has now won 16 games on the bounce against Toronto, with the Marlies finding new and unique ways to throw away two points during this run.

This game was no different. Toronto took an early lead but failed to build on it. They fought back after giving away two goals in the middle frame, only to fall short in the third period.

First Period

Both teams should have gotten on the board within two minutes following a wild opening sequence. Joseph Blandisi’s defensive-zone brainfart wasn’t punished as Dennis Hildeby came up with a huge early save.

Toronto could have rewarded their goaltender at the other nd, but they whiffed on two Grade-A chances. Alex Steeves fired high on a breakaway, while Jet Greaves comfortably dealt with Nikita Grebenkin’s effort from the slot.

It was a busy period for Hildeby, who produced some quality saves, including nine from high-danger areas.

Cleveland almost punished Toronto for not clearing their zone at the five-minute mark. As Toronto scrambled, Hildeby robbed Cole Clayton and Luca Del Bel Belluz before Steeves took a penalty in desperation.

Hildeby continued his excellent play during the penalty kill. He stayed big to make a shoulder save and gloved another effort to frustrate the Monsters.

Logan Shaw delivered a perfect pass to Steeves as he exited the box to generate a second breakaway for the Marlies‘ all-time leading scorer. There was no mistake this time, as Steeves comprehensively bested Greaves to register his 30th goal.

Hildeby continued to shut the door, making 15 saves in all through 20 minutes.

Toronto couldn’t build on their lead despite generating four Grade-A chances. Grebenkin and Matthew Barbolini made separate excellent plays to set up Jacob Quillan, but the rookie couldn’t deliver a telling finish. Further chances for Roni Hirvonen and Zach Solow also went begging late in the frame.

Second Period

The Marlies should have doubled their lead 60 seconds in. After Fraser Minten surged down the left wing and split the Monsters’ defense open, the rookie’s perfect feed looked certain to lead to a goal, but Steeves’ one-time shot from the high slot was turned aside by the pad of Greaves.

Just 47 seconds later, the game was tied. Toronto lost a defensive-zone draw cleanly, and nobody closed on Madison Bowey. The latter’s shot took a deflection, leaving Hildeby flatfooted.

Toronto attempted to respond at the three-minute mark. A rapid give-and-go between Solow and Hirvonen carved Cleveland open, but neither player wanted to take the shot, and the chance evaporated.

From that point on, the Marlies slipped back into bad habits. Defensive-zone turnovers and the inability to clear the puck deep enough to complete a full line change allowed Cleveland to heap on the pressure.

A go-ahead goal for the Monsters was inevitable, and Rocco Grimaldi delivered one.

Only a ridiculous too-many-men penalty by Cleveland turned the tide. Despite not scoring on the power play, Toronto created some momentum. Nylander struck the post, and Steeves shot into the chest of Greaves on a better look than early in the frame.

Steeves turned provider when play returned to five-on-five. A beautiful backhand chipped pass sent Shaw away, but Toronto’s captain couldn’t bury the chance.

The Marlies were good value for the tying goal when it finally arrived. From behind the goal line, Grebenkin found Quillan on the doorstep, where his shot deflected off Matthew Barbolini and past Greaves.

With 60 seconds remaining, Toronto was almost caught by a simple set play, resulting in a partial breakaway for Trey Fix-Wolansky. Hildeby made yet another key save to keep the game tied.

Third Period

Toronto drew a penalty 16 seconds into the final frame, giving them the chance to take a vital lead. It was a poor power play effort with several misplays before a mistake by Steeves led to a tripping penalty.

With Bowey and Grebenkin in the box for roughing, Toronto utilized the extra space to generate more high-quality scoring chances. Minten made a complete mess of a breakaway, and when Alex Nylander returned the puck to the rookie in the slot, Greaves made a comfortable save.

Shaw then stole possession in the neutral zone and created a 2v2, which he worked well to tee up Steeves. Greaves produced a blocker save to deny Steeves a go-ahead goal.

The difference between the teams came down to a slashing penalty by Barbolini and an over-aggressive penalty kill. With two Toronto players above the puck, Steeves passed up a shot from the high slot, instead attempting a move around a defender. The result was a 2v1 toward the Marlies net, which was masterfully worked by Fix-Wolansky and Grimaldi.

Toronto attempted to respond, but they lacked a killer touch. Steeves, Nick Abruzzese, Nylander, and Hirvonen will think they should have scored during an excellent two-minute spell for the Marlies.

Toronto struggled to replicate that spell of pressure afterward, and Cleveland coasted to victory after securing the two points with an empty-net goal from Clayton.

Post Game Notes

– Dennis Hildeby deserved a better fate for his performance. He turned aside 29 of 32 shots and kept the Marlies within striking range throughout the game.

– This was a mixed bag performance from Alex Steeves — perhaps to be expected in his return from the NHL. His 30th goal of the campaign was the highlight in a performance that featured two minor penalties and a flurry of quality scoring chances he didn’t capitalize on.

– Wednesday’s lineup:

Forwards

Blandisi – Shaw – Steeves

Abruzzese – Minten – Nylander

Grebenkin – Quillan – Barbolini

Hirvonen – Paré – Solow

Defensemen

Rifai – Miller

Webber – Niemelä

Villeneuve – Mattinen

Goaltenders

Hildeby

Akhtyamov