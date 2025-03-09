Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, which dropped the team’s record to 38-22-3.

On where the game got away from the team:

We battled hard. The second period wasn’t great. We spent a lot of time in our zone, but we came out of it with a lead still. I thought our third period was our best period, but we made two mistakes — the back-of-the-net goal goes in our net, and that shouldn’t happen. And then we turned the puck over at the offensive blue line and took a penalty. They score and take the lead. It’s just mistakes for me. This is a tough place to come in and play. When you can hold a lead going into the third, we are right there to shut it down, and we have to clean up the mistakes.

On the performances of Brandon Carlo and Scott Laughton in their debuts:

They were fine. I know Laughts was on for a couple of goals against, but overall, I didn’t mind him. I thought Carlo was good. He did his job. It is not easy (to jump in) with no practice, but they have been around a long time. It takes a little time to form chemistry and figure everything out.

On the team’s performances in the losses against two top teams, Vegas and Colorado:

We have to stop making mistakes like we are because they capitalized on them. They are good teams with good players. We did a good job against MacKinnon tonight. I know he got the power-play goal, but we need more guys to step up and do a job. The mistakes have to go. They have to be cleaned up. That is what is costing us in these last two games. It is just mistakes.

On the reports about Brad Treliving coming to Mitch Marner with a potential trade to Carolina for Mikko Rantanen before the deadline:

I have no idea about that stuff. That is all Tre. Mitch is playing. He is here playing for the Leafs. I am glad he is here playing for the Leafs.

On Marner’s two-goal performance:

I thought he had a good game. He competed hard. He scored a couple of goals. That Matthews line did a good job against MacKinnon’s line, for the most part. Again, it is about making mistakes at the wrong time. We turned the puck over in high ice there, and we took a penalty. We have to stop that. It is what is killing us right now.

Mitch Marner on whether he was surprised by management asking him to waive his No Movement Clause: “I had a feeling that maybe something might happen, but I am here to play hockey for this team”

There were multiple reports that you were asked to waive your No Movement Clause before the deadline. How are you handling all of that noise? Marner: I am here to play hockey with this team. That’s all I can tell you. I want to be with this team and play for this team. Are you open to negotiating a contract in-season? Marner: As I talked about at the beginning of the season, I am not going to get into this. I am here to play hockey. I will let that happen with my agent and the team. I am here to play hockey and for my team. Did it surprise you at all that you were approached? Marner: I wasn’t focused on it. I had a feeling that maybe something might happen, but I am here to play hockey for this team, and I am focused on this team. That is all I can tell you. Does it mean something to you that the team is eager to get something done? Marner: Sure. I am just here to do my thing on the ice, help this team win games, and do the best I can out there. That is where my mind is at. It is not off the ice or anything else. Do you envision yourself as a Leaf next season? Marner: As I’ve talked about with you guys, man, I am not going to get into this contract stuff. I have been very grateful and loved my time as a Leaf. I’ll leave it with you guys. We have 20 games left that aren’t going to be easy. We have to make sure we keep our foot on the gas and put us in the best position going into the playoffs.

Tavares: “I love it here and want to stay… The team wants to take its time, which I totally get”

With the reports about Marner being asked to waive his NMC, how do you think Mitch has handled his season of uncertainty? Tavares: I think Mitch is just focused on being a Leaf and doing everything he can to help this team. He is a great player. We love him in here. We are just continuing to do what we do. We don’t listen to too many of those things that go on. It is all part of the game and part of the business, but we love him, and he is playing great. Is that ditto for you in terms of loving being a Leaf? Tavares: I love it here. I want to stay. The team wants to take its time, which I totally get. They know how I feel. I want to make things work. There will be time for that. Right now, we are focused on earning a playoff spot and doing something special this year. That time will come.

Scott Laughton: “I’ve got better… I’ll provide that on Monday night”

Laughton: I’ve got a lot better. I think I can provide a lot more. It was pretty hectic, but it is an amazing feeling pulling the jersey over my head for the first time, looking in my stall, and seeing my name. I am very grateful to be here with his special group. I’ll be better… I was probably over thinking in some situations. More talk. I’ll talk to my linemates more, figure out their tendencies, and build on our game to be part of the solution here. I’ve got better. I’ll provide that Monday night.

Brandon Carlo: “A little foreign at the beginning, but as the game went on, I started to find my footing a little bit”