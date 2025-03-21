On the team’s performance:

I thought we played a really good game. It was a 60-minute game.

They have a lot of talent over there (on the Rangers). We didn’t give them any odd-man rushes tonight. I thought we defended hard. Our goalie was good.

The guys just played a smart game, I thought. They checked well. We scored goals on situations we talked about with the game.

Overall, I thought we were direct with our game. We put pucks deep all night and played the right way.

I liked our start. We came out of the gates really good. We were on our toes. We played last night, too, so sometimes, you wonder how we were going to come out. We were working right away and doing the right things. We took hold of the game, in my opinion. We had the lead, kept the lead, and got up in the second again.

The third period was really solid. We gave up that 6-on-5 goal, but overall, it was a solid period.