Ahead of Tuesday’s game in Buffalo, head coach Craig Berube discussed the opportunity to clinch first place in the Atlantic Division, the status of Jake McCabe and OEL for Game 1 of the playoffs, and the challenge against the Sabres.

Morning Skate Lines – Apr. 15

Leafs lines at skate Knies – Matthews – Marner

Domi – Tavares – Nylander

McMann – Holmberg – Robertson

Lorentz – Laughton – Jarnkrok Benoit – Tanev

Rielly – Myers

Mermis – Carlo Stolarz

Woll

What is your sense of the group ahead of an opportunity to lock up the division?

Berube: It is a good opportunity for the team and organization. We have to come out and be ready to go. This team is scoring a lot of goals lately and has high-end talent. We have to make sure we checking and making sure we are checking and playing the game right early on in the game because they start fast.

How do you think the team has managed the long season and positioned itself at the top of the division with a chance to clinch it?

Berube: You are always trying to work on your identity. That hasn’t stopped throughout the season. It is always something we focus on in terms of how we want to play the game with our identity. The guys have done a good job of it.

There are times when it gets off track, for sure, and you have to get them refocused and dialed back in. It was a good example the other night in Carolina. That team really pressures you in the first period, as much as any team in the league, as far as the shot volume and the lack of room. But we weathered the storm and came out of the period up 1-0.

A big part of the identity is the little things we did well. Yeah, the goalie made saves, but we were blocking shots and didn’t give them second and third opportunities. We did a good job of it.

We are in a good spot, but we have to make sure we are pounding away on it and keep working on it so we’re ready to go. We’re focused on tonight’s game.

Are you concerned that Oliver Ekman-Larsson might not be ready for Game 1?

Berube: That is a good question. I mean, I expect him to play, but you never know. He is tough. He will play through things. If he is not in the lineup, someone else is going to have to step up. That is the bottom line. That is part of the playoffs.

Is there a chance that Jake McCabe will play on Thursday night?

Berube: I don’t know. That is going to be a question and conversation I am going to have to have with him individually about where he is at and what I think his best for the team and for him.

Is there any concern about McCabe’s availability for Game 1?

Berube: There is always a concern, right? It is a little ways away yet for me to make those kinds of decisions. I have to see them up close a little bit more here, talk to them, and see where they are at.

What are OEL and McCabe’s injuries, upper or lower body?

Berube: Upper, and upper.

Is it the same case with David Kampf?

Berube: It is the same with Kampf. He is a possibility. We’ll see today. They are going to skate and see where they are at. We will see how he feels. Is it worth them getting into the [final regular season game] and risk getting hurt again? We have to play it by ear.

What did you like about Max Domi’s line on the left wing with John Tavares and William Nylander?

Berube: I moved him up for the speed. They were going up against the Aho line a lot, and I wanted a little more speed on the line. The line ended up scoring a couple of goals for us, but it’s his speed and playmaking ability. He made some nice plays; two nice plays where we scored goals off of it. I thought he did a good job.

Max is a versatile player for us. He plays center or wing. He provides speed and ability to make plays.

What sort of atmosphere are you anticipating in the building tonight?

Berube: It’s going to be good. We get a lot of fans in here, and it is noticeable for sure. The atmosphere is going to be really good, and we have to be ready to go at the start of the game. All of the little things will matter early on in the game.