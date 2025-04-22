Ahead of Game 2, head coach Craig Berube discussed preparation for the second game of the series, Bobby McMann’s goal-scoring drought, Pontus Holmberg joining the second line, and his first experience with the Battle of Ontario in the playoffs.

Morning Skate Notes (optional) – Apr. 22

Stolarz off the ice after usually starter’s routine Ready for Game 2 @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 22, 2025

In your experience, what makes it difficult to open up a 2-0 series lead?

Berube: You get a lot of desperation from the other team, for sure. We are going to get a good push from the Senators tonight. They are going to be better tonight.

We talked to our guys about needing to be better. You might not get all of the power-play opportunities you got last game.

We can do a better job defensively and check better than we did last game. We gave up some chances that we didn’t need to give up. Offensively, we have to control more of the game in the offensive zone than we did.

How do you brace for the pushback from the Senators while still trying to dictate your own game?

Berube: Preparation from the players and the coaches, obviously. It’s about the players understanding that the start of the game is crucial and being prepared for a hard push from them.

The best way I can put it: You have to be prepared to battle in the puck battles and physical play. Make hard, simple plays with the puck. Those are the types of things you want to prepare for as a player.

We have to skate early. We have to be on our toes. We have to be skating right away.

Do you like to keep the mood loose, if you can, during the playoffs? What is your approach in terms of the temperature of the room?

Berube: Not much different than the regular season. I think it depends on the situation in the game and what is going on, but it is pretty much the same.

The Tim Stutzle line had a lot of success in Game 1 in terms of generating shots. What is the key to reducing that?

Berube: I thought we led Stutzle carry the puck through the neutral zone a little bit too easily at times. We need to force him to put more pucks in deep than they did. I thought they gained the zone on us with possession too many times.

That is a good forechecking line. They are heavy with Tkachuk on there, and Stutzle is heavier than you think. We have to break the puck out better. When we force them to dump pucks, we have to make sure we are getting that puck, making a strong play right away, and getting it out of our zone to limit them from creating zone time on us.

What have you sensed from your group in terms of its mentality coming off Game 1?

Berube: I think we’re in a good spot. I liked our attitude yesterday in practice — pretty business-like, ready to go.

It’s one game. What I see is we’ve moved on from it, and we’re ready for Game 2. That’s the biggest thing, getting ready for Game 2 and moving on from Game 1. That was Game 1. Throw it out.

You look at the things you want to improve and the things they’re going to adjust and do, but it is the mindset of getting prepared for Game 2 and understanding it is going to be a harder game.

Your team fought all season for home ice. How important is the atmosphere?

Berube: It is a great atmosphere. The building was awesome. The crowd was awesome. I expect the same tonight. We have to give them something to cheer about.

Now that you’re in the middle of it, what is it like to be a part of the Battle of Ontario?

Berube: It has been great. It is a battle. It is funny; I didn’t really understand all of it before. I have watched it in the past, obviously, but there is some hatred there, for sure. I enjoy it.

How will a day off for Anthony Stolarz benefit him tonight?

Berube: It is just rest, and then he gets what he needs this morning. With goalies, it is a little different.

He had some good work in Game 1. He had to be sharp. He played a lot of pucks. He was busy. You have to manage that and do what you think is best for that individual the next day.

What did you like about Pontus Holmberg’s showing in Game 1 that motivated you to give him a look on the second line?

Berube: It is all matchup-oriented, for the most part, with me. If I don’t like something, I will switch it in-game, as I did. He played with that line before, and I thought he did a good job there. I thought that line was pretty effective.

I talk about how Pontus is very good at hanging onto pucks. I need that line to have more offensive-zone possession time.

Bobby McMann’s scoring has hit a rut. Where do you stand with his game overall?

Berube: He is getting his attempts at the net. I think there are times when I am not sure the attempt is worth it. I would like to see him delay a little bit or hang onto pucks a little more. He needs to get on the inside. That is going to be key for us with him.

He can be an effective player with his speed, body, strength, and size. We need him to get on the forecheck, on the inside, and into the interior of the ice.

He did a good job on the goal. That is getting to the interior of the ice like I am talking about. But he can provide more. He can do more.

Did you get drawn into watching some of McDavid and the Oilers last night?

Berube: It is late for me, but I watched a lot of hockey last night. That one was a little late.

That is playoffs, right? You’re up, and next thing you know, it is tied. When you have McDavid and Draisaitl, you never count those guys out. They are just great players who can do great things.

Your hometown is in Oilers country. How many Leaf jerseys and hats are popping up there?

Berube: They’re split right now. Calahoo has Leafs stuff on. Probably everybody else has Oilers stuff.