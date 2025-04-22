Can the Maple Leafs open up the elusive 2-0 series lead for the first time since 2002? (7:30 p.m. EST, Sportsnet/CBC)

Keys to Game 2

via Anthony Petrielli (@APetrielli)

– There has been a lot of chatter about the five-on-five metrics in Game 1, but score effects aside, a big story in Game 1 was the Leafs surviving their own lineup decisions. Max Domi struggled on the second line and actively made the Tavares-Nylander line worse. The team’s play at evens was much better when Craig Berube flipped Domi and Pontus Holmberg.

– If Ottawa emerges from Game 1 concluding they want to play the game at five-on-five as much as possible, that is just fine from the Leafs‘ perspective. The Senators finished 31st in five-on-five goals this past season and were -18 at five-on-five overall. The Leafs gave up the third-fewest goals at five-on-five and were +33 overall.

– Ottawa did score two five-on-five goals in Game 1, and the Leafs will want to tighten up the neutral zone. The game opened up too much at times.

– The Leafs‘ power play was clinical when they won the faceoff (they scored three that way), but their entries left a lot to be desired. They should consider running those through William Nylander and Mitch Marner more and Auston Matthews less.

– The Leafs’ game plan defensively focused on boxing out over selling out to block shots. Against a Senators team that really emphasizes getting to the net (what Travis Green called “slot-driving plays”), that’s a sound approach to carry over to Game 2 both on the penalty kill and at five-on-five.

– Craig Berube navigated the Game 1 matchups well. He should continue to hammer the Matthews line vs. the Stutzle line. The Laughton line showed well vs. the Cozens line, and the Tavares line should fare better vs. Pinto’s unit with Holmberg on the left wing instead of Domi.

– The Leafs should continue to avoid getting sucked into the antics and extracurricular non-sense. Stay out of the box and play the game.

Game Day Quotes

Travis Green on his expectations for his team in Game 2:

I expect another pretty good game. I thought our game was good at five-on-five the other night. I thought we were a little nervous at the start of the game. We probably won’t be as nervous tonight to start. When you start the first two games on the road, you are hoping to get one of them. We’ll try to do that tonight.

Green on his faith in goaltender Linus Ullmark’s ability to bounce back after a lopsided loss:

He hasn’t been perfect all season. He has always bounced back and had good games. He is a great goalie in the league. We are expecting him to be good tonight, just like the rest of our team.

Green on what Nick Cousins, a Game 1 scratch, can bring to the Senators’ lineup in Game 2:

A lot. He has won. He has played in pressure situations. He is feisty. He competes hard and is an aggressive player.

Craig Berube on the challenge of winning two in a row to start a series:

You get a lot of desperation from the other team, for sure. We are going to get a good push from the Senators tonight. They are going to be better tonight. We talked to our guys about needing to be better. You might not get all of the power-play opportunities you got last game. We can do a better job defensively and check better than we did last game. We gave up some chances that we didn’t need to give up. Offensively, we have to control more of the game in the offensive zone than we did.

Berube on the team’s mentality coming off a decisive Game 1 win:

I think we’re in a good spot. I liked our attitude yesterday in practice — pretty business-like, ready to go. It’s one game. What I see is we’ve moved on from it, and we’re ready for Game 2. That’s the biggest thing, getting ready for Game 2 and moving on from Game 1. That was Game 1. Throw it out. You look at the things you want to improve and the things they’re going to adjust and do, but it is the mindset of getting prepared for Game 2 and understanding it is going to be a harder game.

Berube on shifting Pontus Holmberg onto the second-line left wing:

It is all matchup-oriented, for the most part, with me. If I don’t like something, I will switch it in-game, as I did. He played with that line before, and I thought he did a good job there. I thought that line was pretty effective. I talk about how Pontus is very good at hanging onto pucks. I need that line to have more offensive-zone possession time.

Jake McCabe on the areas the team has identified for improvement in Game 2:

Our five-on-five game, continuing to take away their odd-man rushes, being quick to kill plays in our defensive zone, and getting the puck going north. We want to provide pressure throughout the night.

McCabe on the keys to handling the Senators’ high-shot-volume approach offensively:

Box outs in front of our net. It is okay to give up shots sometimes. It is those second opportunities in the slot that we are trying to minimize and give Stoly a clear line of sight to make that first save while cleaning up the stuff in front of him.

Bobby McMann on the experience of his first-ever NHL playoff appearance in Game 1:

Guys are closing quicker. It is definitely more physical. We saw that early on. Everyone is really trying to make an impact early on. It is about weathering that and being ready to manage it throughout the whole game.

McMann on Anthony Stolarz’s confidence-inspiring performance in Game 1:

He was stellar down the stretch, and it is maybe even another step up here in the playoffs. He is keeping it calm and cool back there, making it look easy. I know he is working hard back there, but he makes it look so smooth and easy. On a lot of his post-play and pass-outs, he never looks like he is scrambling. He is cutting the angles and is in good positions. He knows where guys are and is very aware. He is talking a lot, too. He is vocal and knows how to tell guys where to be.

Chris Tanev on the challenge of matching up against the Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux line:

There are five guys out there against that line. They have a good mix of players on that line. #18 really transports the puck and delays. He makes a lot of really good plays, finding space for his guys. #7 goes to the net hard and can shoot the puck. #28 is very skilled and has played for a long time. He is extremely crafty. They have some D who are very deceptive and like to get up in the play. When you are out there against that line, it is important for all five guys to be aware and work together.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators: Regular Season Statistics

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#23 Matthew Knies — #34 Auston Matthews — #16 Mitch Marner

#29 Pontus Holmberg — #91 John Tavares — #88 William Nylander

#74 Bobby McMann — #11 Max Domi — #89 Nick Robertson

#18 Steven Lorentz — #24 Scott Laughton — #19 Calle Jarnkrok

Defensemen

#22 Jake McCabe — #8 Chris Tanev

#44 Morgan Rielly — #25 Brandon Carlo

#2 Simon Benoit — #95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goaltenders

Starter: #41 Anthony Stolarz

#60 Joseph Woll

Extras: David Kampf, Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves, Philippe Myers, Dakota Mermis, Artur Akhtyamov, Jani Hakanpaa

Ottawa Senators Projected Lines

Forwards

#7 Brady Tkachuk — #18 Tim Stutzle — #28 Claude Giroux

#57 David Perron — #24 Dylan Cozens — #19 Drake Batherson

#71 Ridly Greig — #12 Shane Pinto — #22 Michael Amadio

#21 Nick Cousins — #81 Adam Gaudette — #20 Fabian Zetterlund



Defensemen

#85 Jake Sanderson — #2 Artem Zub

#72 Thomas Chabot — #3 Nick Jensen

#43 Tyler Kleven — #33 Nikolas Mattinpalo

Goaltenders

Starter: #35 Linus Ullmark

#31 Anton Forsberg

Extras: Matthew Highmore, Hayden Hodgson, Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Leevi Merilainen