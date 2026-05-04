After his introductory press conference as the 19th GM in Maple Leafs history, John Chayka discussed the media pressure in Toronto, his reputation around the league, the challenge of retooling the roster, and his relationship with Mats Sundin.

What does it mean to you to be the GM of this team?

Chayka: It is special. It has been a long path. I am still a young guy, but it is tough to put into words, if I am honest. It is a historic franchise. You’re the steward of a brand that is globally recognized. It is a big obligation as well. I embrace that.

Why do you think you’re the right man for this job right now?

Chayka: It is a good question. The way I would look at it: I am really big on the power of the room. It is not about me. It is not about Mats. It is not about the coach. It is about how we build an organization that is very collaborative in how we approach things.

I’ve seen the game from the development side. I’ve seen it from the analytics side. I have sat in the GM’s chair. I’ve seen it from the capital side. I am hopeful I can bring a lot of perspective to the room.

Ultimately, if you can create this idea of meritocracy where you really empower your junior people to bring good ideas and really push the business ahead, it can be a really powerful thing.

How different are you now compared to the guy who got the job in Arizona?

Chayka: They’re definitely not hiring 26-year-old John in Arizona, but look, that is life. You learn. You grow. I’ve had a lot of ups in my life, and I’ve had some downs. All of that makes me who I am today. In some ways, hopefully, it’s meant to be.

Running the Arizona Coyotes taught me a lot of things — a lot of things about discipline, not just in how you spend money, but discipline in making decisions. I am hoping to take some of that knowledge, use it here, and layer on some resources. Hopefully, that is a winning formula.

Steve Simmons asked about your reputation in the league. What is your reaction to those types of reactions?

Chayka: I don’t know exactly how to comment on those reactions. I can tell you that I have a lot of really great relationships around the league. I was able to do a lot of transactions, do a lot of business, and I have a lot of close friends who are top agents and top executives, former players, and current players. I tend to try to focus on that.

There are always going to be naysayers. That is the reality of this. The one thing I really love about this opportunity in this market: You either win or you lose. The rest is kind of noise.

You mentioned there is a gap between where the team is and where you want them to be. Is this a team you expect to make the playoffs next season, or is a rebuild or a retool of some form an option for you?

Chayka: The gap is that you are what your record says you are in sports. This team is sitting fifth-last currently. I think there are some reasons why that isn’t necessarily their fundamental position. There are a ton of amazing pieces that are very valuable. I’m really focused on that and getting that back on track.

There are parts of the game and parts of the roster that we need to improve on. I don’t think it is any secret. I think the defense core needs to be improved. We need maybe a different mix and maybe some different looks, with how we exit the zone and move through the neutral zone.

There are just a lot of ways in which we can improve the team — team speed — but ultimately, we’re sitting here in May. It is a long offseason. It is my job to go out and make some moves to make the team better.

What was your conversation like with Auston Matthews?

Chayka: We’ve only exchanged texts so far.

As I’ve said, I’ve grown up around Auston, or he has grown up around me, I guess. I was passionate about it; he is an incredible player and an incredible person. I know the team hasn’t gotten to the level he would like or the fans would like. I think he understands that.

We are talking about an Olympic champion, a top goal-scorer, and an amazing person. It is my job to build around him.

The draft lottery is tomorrow. How much anxiety are you approaching it with?

Chayka: I don’t get anxiety over things I can’t control. We are hoping for a good outcome. I’ll be a lot smarter if we can win it. Otherwise, we have picks throughout the other rounds. Our job is to make the best decisions on every pick we get.

There is a lot more media here than in Arizona. How would you assess your ability to handle that element of it?

Chayka: I have never done that before, so I don’t know what I don’t know. At the same time, I think the point that is important to me is that I am fair, honest, and available for you guys, mainly to communicate with our fans. It is important that they understand where we are at and where we are going. I think you guys will do a great job of delivering that for a very, very passionate fan base.

It is an important part of the role. At the same time, the product on the ice is number one, and making sure we have the best roster and best organization possible is my first job.

A lot has been made of how the younger players in the system have been used in the past. As the Marlies continue their playoff run, how do you see those prospects fitting into this moving forward?

Chayka: The way I look at building organizations is that there are a few tracks. You have the foundational or organizational track — amateur scouting, player development, AHL, sports science, R&D — and those are the kinds of things we are going to work on every day.

Everyone, every day, is going to be focused on that. Those are the things that are going to sustain over a long period of time. Hopefully, we can do some things that will sustain past me, even. That is the goal. At the same time, every season is sacred. We are trying to put the best team possible on the ice for our fans, for ownership, and for the players themselves.

As the game continues to get younger and faster, having a pipeline of players is critical. I think there are some good pieces in there. We will look at adding more.

What do you remember about when you first met Mats Sundin? How has your relationship with him evolved over the years?

Chayka: You’re talking about the captain of the Maple Leafs and the best player. He’s obviously famous, but he is the most humble, too. I know he is the hardest worker. When you put all of that together, it is a pretty special package.

For me, it is a real honour and a real asset for the organization. If we are going to take on this challenge, it is going to take special people. Mats Sundin is a special person.

Regarding the approach to Craig Berube, it was clear that some of the players were tuning him out as the season went on. How will you assess whether he remains the right person for the job?

Chayka: I think Craig is a great coach. I am not sure players tuned him out. I know it was a hard year. But he is a Stanley Cup coach for a reason, too.

We are going to get together and spend time together. I’ll listen. He went through a season. I want to hear the ups and downs, what he tried, what worked, what didn’t work, and his thoughts on the roster.

I had Rick Tocchet in Arizona. They’ve got a close relationship. I got a bit of insight into how those guys think about the game and some structure things. We are not starting from zero.

I really like Craig, and I want to spend more time with him.