Head coach Craig Berube addressed the media after the Maple Leafs’ 2-0 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.

On the offense’s inability to break through in Game 4:

They checked us hard tonight. In the first period, we were in the box the whole period, so you can wipe that whole period out. Too many penalties. We had looks. They’re doing a good job of swarming us with numbers, obviously. We have to do a better job of getting that puck out of there quicker. I thought we were really coming in the third with some opportunities and moving the puck better in the offensive zone. We took a penalty — again — and it kind of ruined our momentum a little bit. It is a battle out there. This is what it is. They don’t give you a lot. If we capitalize on some of the opportunities we had, it is a different game, right?

On Joseph Woll’s performance:

He was great. He played an excellent game. There were all of those PPs in the first, and he was a big reason why the score was only 1-0.

On the team’s high penalty count in the game:

We don’t need to take those [stick penalties], the hooking, and the interference. We will be smarter than that. In the end, I really liked our physicality and compete out there. The guys played hard. It is a tough series. They are a very good team. We know that. It is a battle.

On whether enough of his players were engaged at the battle level needed in the game:

I thought most guys were engaged. They were going good. There are guys who can do more, for sure, and we are going to need more out of them. We will figure that out and handle that.

On whether he will consider lineup changes for Game 5:

For sure, we will talk about it. We will look at a couple of different options for what is best for the team. We have a couple of days to think about it and see if we feel that it is a better option.

