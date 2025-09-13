Ahead of the 2025 prospect showcase weekend, Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden discussed the development of Easton Cowan, Ben Danford, Jacob Quillan, Noah Chadwick, Artur Akhtyamov, and much more.

Maple Leafs Projected Lineup vs. Senators (Sep. 13, 1 p.m. EST)

Projected Leafs lines for Prospect Showdown Valis – Quillan – Cowan

Barbolini – Haymes – Kressler

McCue – Holinka – Pharand

Kirwin – Hopkins – Sim

Hlacar – Tverberg – Nansi Chadwick – Danford

Prokop – Sharpe

Mayes – Parsons

Smith – Fellinger

Conrad Akhtyamov

Peksa pic.twitter.com/COtuVAP7rs — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 12, 2025

Easton Cowan was saying that he can’t wait to play Montreal and experience the rivalry. How important is it to get that NHL mentality going?

Gruden: He was there last year when they had 18,000 people at both games. It is pretty exciting. Those kids understand how big a deal that is. The opportunity to play in front of your fans — he thrived on it, and the other guys who were there.

[Brad Treliving] and co. have been talking a lot about how important it is for us to have an understanding and show that we want to set a tone for the season, too.

For the guys who haven’t been there, it’s their first time in front of people. It is exciting all the way around.

Cowan said he has put on some pounds. Jacob Quillan said he looks a little faster. What are you noticing about the early returns from Cowan?

Gruden: I definitely agree with the assessment. It was noticeable to me that he has put on a little bit of weight. You’ve got to understand that he was at Team Canada’s development camp, he played in the Memorial Cup two years in a row, and he won [a Mem Cup]. It is a lot for a young man. For him to get some time to work on his strength is important. It is quite evident that he did a really good job of it over the summer.

What are some of the habits Cowan has to show in the pro game?

Gruden: It is just the consistency of doing things right over and over. In junior, it’s similar to a player I coached in Hamilton, Robby Thomas, who went right to pro. [Thomas] came from London on a successful team; there were three lines, and they don’t play as many minutes, so he had to understand that whenever the number is called, he just had to do his job.

[Cowan] has a lot of skill, he’s a very smart player, and he’s a very competitive player, so the rest of it will take care of itself. For him to be able to follow a game plan for 60 minutes with consistency is going to be very important.

Quillan told the story that when you called him, you told him you hoped to never see him back with the Marlies.

Gruden: Well, that’s his goal. It is for everyone. Let’s call it what it is. They are here to try out for the Maple Leafs, not the Marlies. At the end of the day, they all want to make sure they have a good showing. That is their dream. Whatever comes after that — if he has to come to us (with the Marlies) — we are just going to try to help him get to where he needs to get to. That goes for all of the other players as well.

How did Quillan’s game progress last season?

Gruden: I thought he was definitely the most improved player throughout the year. He came in, and it takes a while, especially for a college kid who only plays 30-45 games a year. He did a great job.

He is strong. He can play in all situations. He ended up scoring some goals for us as well. His game is definitely trending upward.

What stands out about Luke Haymes and what he can bring to this event?

Gruden: It was nice that he came in at the end of last year, and we got a good sample size from him. He is a very smart player. He makes people better. He can get inside. He played at the college level, so he has played against big players before.

It’s just about him feeling comfortable in it and knowing the difference between when to make a play and when not to. It is really going to help his development going forward.

Do you sense that a player like Borya Valis has a chip on his shoulder after he wasn’t drafted?

Gruden: I just see the way he came into camp this year. He’s worked on his strength and physique to put on some weight. It doesn’t seem like it has hurt his speed at all.

He is the type of player who likes to be on the ice. You can’t fake that. As a staff, we see it. It is contagious. He is a young man who wants to come out and prove something. He did a really good job in the offseason. It will be exciting for him to get into this environment.

Is it a reward that he is going to play on a line with Cowan?

Gruden: I would think so. Players who have a high hockey IQ seem to like to play with one another. He is a smart player, but he also isn’t afraid to go into the hard areas and get pucks as well. If you are a skilled player but you don’t have the puck on your stick, it is kind of hard to get something done.

How much do you know about Landon Sim?

Gruden: I know enough about him to know he is a competitive player. You can see it in the way he practices. He is engaged. He is a winner. I kind of lost touch with the kids a little bit younger than my son, but definitely, I can see there is a lot to like there. He definitely makes the camp better.

What do you like about Noah Chadwick’s game?

Gruden: He can skate. He is long. He seems like he is poised with his whole game. There is a lot to like.

We had a few looks at him two years ago in Traverse City, last year in Montreal, and at the end of the season when he came up for a few games.

His physical attributes are starting to get bigger and stronger as well. That is something you are going to need to play at this level.

What do you like about how Chadwick and Ben Danford might mesh together as a defense pairing this week?

Gruden: You can see that they look big and physical. They close a lot of space. They take away time and space. Both of them have done a really good job of working on their physicality and being able to get pucks up quickly. That is definitely a plus for us as we go into the weekend.

What will be the keys for Chadwick as he makes the jump to the pros this year?

Gruden: Like anything, it’s about understanding who he is. If you look at what he has done for two years, you can see how much bigger and stronger he is. And he has great feet. The quicker he learns how to close on pucks and move pucks out of the zone, he has the skill set and the size to be an effective player as a pro. It is exciting for him to continue to build his game.

With Danford, what are you looking for from him this weekend?

Gruden: Watching him play, and from what I hear from people, he understands what his role is. He is fine with being really good defensively, getting pucks stopped, moving pucks quickly to the forwards, and then jumping up in the play when the space is there for him.

He does a really good job of understanding what his role is. He doesn’t get too caught up in whether he is on the first or second power play or how many points he has. His worth is going to be based on how he plays physically and how he moves pucks quickly.

For a player like Tyler Hopkins, who was just drafted this summer, is this experience also about learning how far they need to go and what they’ll need to do, based on watching the older prospects who have been through it before?

Gruden: That is a great point. It is just like Haymes and Valis coming in last year. They see it. There are a lot of good players in the American Hockey League. They are big and strong. They realize how little time and space there is. Just by them coming in last year, it makes a big difference, just like Hopkins seeing it for the first time.

It is a little overwhelming, but he seems like he is a really smart player who understands what he is going to have to work on as he moves forward with his strength. He is young. He’s an 18-year-old young man. He has room to grow, but he definitely has something. You can see he has a high hockey IQ.

What have you seen from the two Russian goalies over the last year, especially Artur Akhtyamov, as far as their development goes?

Gruden: Artur, especially, competes extremely hard. He goes into every practice like he doesn’t want a puck to cross the goal line. That is a great way to go about your business. You can never, ever complain about his work ethic.

I think it has helped Vyacheslav Peksa to see that, and it has helped him grow as well.

Have they adapted pretty well language-wise?

Gruden: Both of them are pretty good, but they all know more than you assume. They have done a nice job of learning with the language barrier. It is hard, but I think they are ahead of the game.

For the Marlies, how important is it to get an early look at some of the new prospects?

Gruden: It is always important. Any time someone sees someone for the first time, your first impression is your first impression. As a coaching staff, we want to make sure they understand what is expected and the details within it.

The kids are all good kids. They are all very coachable. That is the exciting part for us as a staff.

The rule is not in effect yet, but what do you think about the coming change of each team’s allowance to place one 19-year-old on the AHL team?

Gruden: Again, it is up to the organization. It depends on the player. I think the circumstances are going to be different for each player and each team — whether or not they have room, and if he is better suited to play at the AHL level than the junior level. That is on them.

As a staff, we continue to focus on the players in the locker room, but it is definitely going to make things interesting. I think it is a player-by-player scenario. The management will have to make their decision that way.

The players talk a lot about how much they enjoy rubbing shoulders with the NHL players in the organization. How much do you think it helps to skate with some of the Leafs‘ guys?

Gruden: I think it is important. Some of the guys have been around for a long time. It is like a family. Regardless of whether they make it or not, it is classy of the guys to take the time and make them feel comfortable. The more comfortable they feel, the more likely we are to get the best version of the player. We thank them for that.

What have you enjoyed about working with Craig Berube?

Gruden: He is great. He is pretty straightforward. That is always nice. There is not much grey area there. It has been a great experience.