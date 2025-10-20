In the first battle of Ontario this season, the Toronto Marlies dominated the game for 40 minutes.

An inability to make it count on the scoreboard almost came back to haunt them in the third period. It’s an early, promising sign that this much-changed Marlies team hung tough and found a way to grind out the extra point.

“I thought we were outstanding. We were moving pucks quick[ly] and keeping them [Belleville] on their heels. That was a definite positive for our group.” – John Gruden on the Marlies‘ play through 40 minutes

First Period

Toronto nearly got off to the perfect start 30 seconds in. Quick puck movement generated a partial breakaway for Bo Groulx on the right wing, where the forward’s wrist shot resulted in a huge rebound that evaded Travis Boyd and Vinni Lettieri.

The opening 20 minutes were played at a fast pace with hardly a whistle blown until the game’s first penalty at the 14-minute mark. Toronto outshot Belleville by a margin of 9-3 but struggled to generate many high-quality scoring chances, with the final pass or decision just off the mark.

The best chance to take a lead into the first intermission arrived with a little over three minutes remaining. The fourth line hounded Belleville in the Senators’ zone, resulting in a bungled clearance. After Dakota Mermis let fly from the point, Michael Pezzetta’s tip fooled Mads Søgaard, who watched as the puck slowly skipped wide of his far post.

Second Period

Toronto took complete control in the middle frame and, on another day, would have taken advantage of the numerous Grade-A chances to put the result beyond any doubt. Jacob Quillan, Ryan Tverberg (x2), Marc Johnstone, and Travis Boyd were all stopped inside the opening seven minutes.

Only a tripping penalty by Henry Thrun halted the onslaught. Toronto killed the penalty with a bend-but-don’t-break effort. An excellent block by Matt Benning denied a sure goal before the Marlies almost scored shorthanded; Pezzetta led a 2v1 break, but he fired high and wide of the target.

Dennis Hildeby had little to do in the first half of the game before he was called on for a huge save with nine minutes remaining. Garrett Pilon escaped on an odd-man rush following a turnover, but the Swedish netminder stepped up and kept the Senators off the board. Hildeby then turned aside Keean Washkurak on a shorthanded breakaway.

The Marlies eventually found their breakthrough late in the frame as their least experienced forward line combined to excellent effect. Matthew Barbolini blocked Lassi Thomson from dumping the puck in from center ice and won the battle, allowing Borya Valis to take possession. The latter sent Jacob Quillan away down the left wall, where Quillan reciprocated with a nice cross-ice feed. Alone on Søgaard, Valis delivered a tidy finish from close range.

Third Period

The Marlies killed off the remainder of a penalty carrying over from the middle frame, but they never found their legs in the third period. Undoubtedly, Belleville stepped up a gear, but Toronto was ponderous in possession and played at a slower pace.

Hildeby kept Belleville at bay with four tremendous saves to turn aside Olle Lycksell (twice), Xavier Bourgault, and Thomson. It felt like only a matter of time before the Senators struck, and they did at the nine-minute mark through Oskar Pettersson.

The Senators recorded only one shot on goal in the remainder of regulation. Toronto wasn’t much better with two recorded shots, but one was a Grade-A scoring chance. Tverberg was the creator, sending Paré away, but the centerman’s deft backhand finish didn’t have enough power.

Overtime

Toronto held possession for almost the first two minutes without registering a shot on goal. Belleville attacked in transition once gaining the puck, but they couldn’t convert on a 3v2.

It was left to Valis to secure the extra point, and I’ll let him talk you through his game-winning goal:

“I gained some speed, and I think it was Haymer (Luke Haymes) who dropped me the puck. I saw their guy coming at me, so I faked middle and went to the outside. I saw it was a 2v1 with Chady (Noah Chadwick). I’m not going to lie, I did kind of look him off. I saw the goaltender was out of position and shot far side on him to score.”

Post Game Notes

– With a pair of home games against Belleville next weekend, it was important to lay down a marker in terms of performance. The Senators always reserve their best effort for the Marlies, so getting out ahead in the 10-game season series is vital.

– Jacob Quillan was once again a standout performer. He drove the bus on the third line and registered his fourth assist in three games. Enjoying success alongside Quillan is Matthew Barbolini. He’s proven an excellent complement, using his big body to good effect and making high-percentage plays offensively. Barbolini has three helpers through three games.

– Borya Valis scored twice to take his season tally to four. His shoot-first approach, along with a desire to drive the net, is paying dividends.

“Valy can put the puck in the net,” said John Gruden. “There’s a reason [Leafs management] saw something in him, and we’re starting to see something in him. He continues to play well away from the puck. I didn’t put him out on the first rotation during the 3-on-3, but then gave him that shot and he pulled through.”

– On the blue line, it was a big night for Noah Chadwick. He stepped up big time in his debut showing. Chadwick matched Belleville’s physicality, made a series of solid breakout plays, and had a couple of nice moments offensively. The rookie recorded his first point on the OT winner and earned the trust of the coaching staff to put him in that position.

– Dennis Hildeby turned aside 19 of 20 shots to secure his second victory this season. An onlooker for 30 minutes, the Swedish netminder showed excellent focus and mental strength to produce some big saves in the third period.

– Saturday’s lineup:

Forwards

Lettieri – Groulx – Boyd

Paré – Haymes – Shaw

Barbolini – Quillan – Valis

Pezzetta – Johnstone – Tverberg

Defensemen

Thrun – Benning

Chadwick – Mermis

Smith – Villeneuve

Goaltenders

Hildeby

Akhtyamov

Game Highlights: Marlies 2 vs. Senators 1 (OT)