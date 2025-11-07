In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ current winning streak, their healthy forward lineup, Nick Robertson making a case in the top six, Scott Laughton’s return, the awkward David Kampf situation, and much more.

Episode Topics

  • The Maple Leafs‘ turnaround in results with five wins in their last six games (0:30)
  • Chris Tanev’s (scary) injury, the impact of his absence, and Brandon Carlo’s recent play/ice time (10:00)
  • The offensive production of the Maple Leafs‘ blue line through 14 games, and Jake McCabe’s improved play of late (20:00)
  • The Leafs‘ healthy forward group, John Tavares’ excellent play to start the season, and Nick Robertson’s impact (25:00)
  • How soft has the Leafs‘ schedule really been? + the competitive landscape as of early November (38:00)
  • What length of leash has Nick Robertson earned from Craig Berube? (43:00)
  • The Joshua-Roy-McMann line vs. the Joshua-Roy-Maccelli line (47:20)
  • Scott Laughton’s return/worthwhile penalty against Utah, the awful refereeing in recent games, and the Leafs‘ silence about the officiating (50:30)
  • Easton Cowan getting sent down to the Marlies (1:03:30)
  • The awkward David Kampf situation (1:12:00)
  • Auston Matthews looking more dangerous in the last few games (1:17:30)

