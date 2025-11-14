“We started extremely slowly. We had a couple of long bus rides. I’m going to take some responsibility for that as far as the rest-to-work ratio. But we found our energy, and I thought we played really well in the last two periods.” – John Gruden

Slow starts and conceding the first goal have become a theme for the Toronto Marlies in recent road games. Once they found their feet in the middle frame, the Marlies held the upper hand against a league-leading Grand Rapids team that was missing several key pieces and started an ECHL call-up between the pipes.

First Period

The Marlies recorded just four shots in the opening frame, only one of which originated from the offensive zone. Meanwhile, Joseph Woll faced six Grade-A scoring chances, and the Griffins made good on one of them.

A missplay from Travis Boyd resulted in Grand Rapids transitioning the other way with speed. In alone on goal, Sheldon Dries made a nice move and beat Woll with a top-shelf finish to break the deadlock with eight minutes played.

Amadeus Lombardi, Ian Mitchell, Erik Gustafsson, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård could not convert on their high-danger scoring chances as Woll kept Toronto in the game.

The Marlies killed the game’s first penalty late in the period and had to feel good about heading into the intermission relatively unscathed, given how badly the ice was tilted against them.

Second Period

The Marlies carried the play for the majority of the middle frame and turned the game around with two quick goals.

Toronto’s struggling power play came within a whisker of tying the game as Matthew Barbolini redirected a shot through the netminder’s five-hole. As the puck looked set to bobble over the goal line, a brilliant last-ditch intervention swept it clear.

Back at five-on-five, Borya Valis looked set to score on a brilliant tip from William Villeneuve’s shot, but Carter Gylander stopped it, although the goaltender didn’t know too much about the save.

Instead of sulking, Toronto knuckled down and tied the game seconds later. Jacob Quillan found Ryan Tverberg in the left circle, where Tverberg quickly sent the puck toward the net. Only Tverberg will know if it was a shot or a pass intended for Valis, but it’s all academic as the puck deflected in off a defenseman’s skate.

After the restart of play, an egregious interference call on Brandon Baddock ended up favouring the Marlies, who scored shorthanded. PKers Logan Shaw and Henry Thrun combined to deny a zone entry, and the latter slapped the puck clear down the left boards through the neutral zone. It was either a brilliant pass or a fortunate clearance, but Jacob Quillan gathered possession and was in alone on Gylander. Cutting from left to right, Quillan pulled up in the crease, attempted to score back against the grain, and succeeded on the second attempt.

After two goals in 43 seconds nudged Toronto ahead 2-1, they set out to find an insurance marker. Baddock set up Reese Johnson, but Johnson couldn’t jam the puck in from close range.

The Marlies were carrying the play at this point and looked set to pad their lead before Cade Webber took a high-sticking penalty while attempting to control a dump-in. Grand Rapids struck on the power play as the open Austin Watson swept home a rebound from Lombardi’s initial shot.

The tying goal took the sting out of the game for a few minutes until Quillan was next into the box.

The Griffins finished the period strongly and should have regained the lead. Woll produced three excellent saves to deny Dries (x2) and Watson to ensure the game remained level through 40 minutes.

Third Period

A combined 27 shots were recorded in the third period, but neither team could bulge the twine. Woll continued to shine, turning aside four Grade-A scoring chances for Alex Doucet, Jakub Rychlovský, Antti Tuomisto, and Brandsegg-Nygård, respectively.

At the other end of the ice, the Marlies were frustrated by an inability to get the puck past an ECHL goaltender. Shaw, Quillan, Valis, and Bo Groulx were denied from close range while Marc Johnstone fired wide on a rebound from John Prokop’s initial effort. Ryan Tverberg also fired wide on the stretch from the slot after more good work from Quillan, as offensive opportunities continued to pass Toronto by.

Both teams squandered power plays, including two for the Marlies.

Overtime

The extra was short and sweet, lasting all of 39 seconds, and left a sour taste in the Marlies’ mouths.

From the top of the right circle, Shaw released a booming slap shot that produced a huge rebound off Gylander’s pads. The puck fell to Villeneuve in the opposite circle, where the defenseman couldn’t make a connection, allowing Lombardi to escape on a breakaway.

The eventual five-hole finish from the Grand Rapids forward hit the inside of Woll’s right pad before crossing the line, a rough deal for a goaltender who deserved a better outcome.

Post Game Notes

– An early warning sign for the Marlies is their penalty differential of minus nine. They’ve drawn just 39 penalties in 13 games and rank last in the North Division in the category.

– Joseph Woll took a big step forward in his journey to full fitness. The netminder moved well laterally and made some sharp saves, especially in the opening frame. The tone of the language in the post-game interview with John Gruden indicated that Woll will return to Toronto this weekend.

– He didn’t get on the scoresheet, but Borya Valis continues to get into high-danger scoring areas, which bodes well for his season. He was second on the team with five shots.

– A two-point haul for Jacob Quillan takes his season total to 14 (2G/12A). He’s tied for fifth in AHL scoring and continues to be a threat in every situation. If I had one criticism of his game before Wednesday, it’s that he shied away from shooting. He recorded four shots in this game in a more balanced performance.

– If any player deserved some luck, it was Ryan Tverberg. His second goal of the season takes him to five points (2G/3A), and he’s good value for more given the quality of his performances. He and Quillan have obvious chemistry, which I hope inspires John Gruden to unite the pair for an extended run at some point.

– William Villeneuve recorded a season-high of six shots and registered his eighth point (1G/7A) of the season (13 games) with an assist on the opening goal. I’m loath to criticize a player for a mistake in the crapshoot of 3v3 overtime, and Villenueve put in another strong performance overall.

– Wednesday’s lineup:

Forwards

Barbolini – Shaw – Boyd

Quillan – Groulx – Lettieri

Barbolini – Tverberg – Nylander

Valis – Paré – Johnson

Defensemen

Webber – Thrun

Prokop – Villeneuve

Smith – Chadwick

Goaltenders

Woll

Peksa

Game Highlights: Griffins 3 vs. Marlies 2 (OT)