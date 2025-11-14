On the team’s performance:

I liked our first period. We did some real good things and defended well. Our sticks were good, and we did a lot of good things.

They three-quarter-ice’d us in the second period, and the reason for that: When we get pucks back in our own zone, we have to make a play to advance it up the ice. We didn’t do a good job of it.

We got the lead in the third, and we sat back too much. Again, it’s about advancing that puck up the ice with speed, jumping, and getting into holes.

For me, it’s confidence, a little bit, and puck play. The plays are there, but we are not making them and aren’t seeing them well enough right now.

We have to pick up our pace. We have to be more confident in those plays. To me, that’s the difference in the game.

We defended a lot better tonight, but we gave up that many shots because when we get pucks, we aren’t advancing them up the ice and getting into the offensive zone. That’s the difference in the game.