Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 4-3 overtime loss to the LA Kings, which dropped the Maple Leafs’ record to 8-8-2.
On the team’s performance:
I liked our first period. We did some real good things and defended well. Our sticks were good, and we did a lot of good things.
They three-quarter-ice’d us in the second period, and the reason for that: When we get pucks back in our own zone, we have to make a play to advance it up the ice. We didn’t do a good job of it.
We got the lead in the third, and we sat back too much. Again, it’s about advancing that puck up the ice with speed, jumping, and getting into holes.
For me, it’s confidence, a little bit, and puck play. The plays are there, but we are not making them and aren’t seeing them well enough right now.
We have to pick up our pace. We have to be more confident in those plays. To me, that’s the difference in the game.
We defended a lot better tonight, but we gave up that many shots because when we get pucks, we aren’t advancing them up the ice and getting into the offensive zone. That’s the difference in the game.
On the top priorities for improvement in the team’s game:
The most important thing is the defensive play in our game. We did a better job tonight, but I thought we were too loose lately. That is the one thing you’ve got to tighten up. The other stuff will take care of itself.
It is about seeing the plays and making the plays, being confident in advancing the puck up the ice, and getting into the offensive zone more. We weren’t there enough, and when we were there, it was too much in-and-out.
On how the team can earn its confidence back:
Confidence comes from hard work and doing the right things every shift. We’ll look at the video, and they’ll see it. They’ll see the plays, and we’ll work on it in practice.
On how to walk the line between panic and urgency:
Well, panic is never going to help, but there is a level of urgency, for sure. It has been there for a bit.
We are not going to panic. It doesn’t help anything or anybody.
On Dennis Hildeby’s 33-save performance:
He battled hard all night. He faced quite a few shots. He battled hard.
I am sure he wants the first one back, but he battled hard tonight.
On the message to William Nylander after the Kings’ second goal:
I thought he was hurt for a minute. I didn’t know. I was just talking to him about that.