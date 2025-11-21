After Friday’s practice, Craig Berube discussed Max Domi’s struggles, the special teams, Troy Stecher fitting into the lineup, the upcoming road trip, and the status of his many injured players.

What is your take on Max Domi’s game this season?

Berube: Inconsistency. In and out. He does some good things. I am trying to think of the game I liked a couple of games ago; I met with him, and we talked about it. I thought we got a good, competitive game out of him. He needs to stay competitive, in my opinion, on every shift. We need him to be better.

Domi took responsibility for the overtime goal against Columbus.

Berube: Yeah, he forced the puck there. He didn’t need to. At three-on-three, it’s not a real opportunity the other way. We want to hang onto pucks and keep possession. He forced it.

The league is on pace for a record number of overtime games. Do you have any theories as to why?

Berube: It’s an even league. That is my theory. Night in and night out. I used to say it is a 3-2 league; I am not sure it is a 3-2 league anymore because I think there are more goals going in. I don’t know the stats off hand, but probably, there is a bit more scoring. In saying that, teams are even, and there are a lot of tight games. It is going to continue to be that way with tight games.

Overtime is important. We blundered a couple this year already, which we didn’t need to. We did it ourselves. The other team didn’t do it to us.

What are you seeing from the special teams right now?

Berube: I liked the power play last night. I thought they did a really good job of moving the puck and attacking right away. They created chaos around the net and some opportunities. For me, our PK has been fairly solid all year. I get that goals go in over certain stretches on the PK throughout the year, but I thought they did a good job last C night.

We just have to continue to keep working on them. If we get some healthy bodies back, that should help our power play, too.

Easton Cowan got a good look with John Tavares and William Nylander. You’ve had Calle Jarnkrok back in there. What are you thinking with those lines?

Berube: We talked about before the game that we were going to mix and match those guys a little bit, depending on situations — offensive zone, defensive zone, if we were down in the game.

I loved Cowan’s game last night. He had good jump and good juice. He made a nice play, obviously. That is the way I am going to use them.

Cowan was saying that it is nice to receive the power play and ice time opportunities, but he has to bury one if he is going to get those minutes. Do you like to hear that as a coach?

Berube: I like to hear that, for sure. I’ve said this over the years: It is harder for young guys to score in this league. It takes some time. I do believe that he is such a competitor, and he wants it all, which I like. I believe he will figure it out faster than normal. I do believe that.

Is Troy Stecher fitting in as seamlessly as you thought he would?

Berube: Knowing the player — and I didn’t know him personally, but just from watching him over the years — he was always a guy who did the right things every shift. It is not fancy. It is not anything out of the ordinary. He uses his feet extremely well, he is competitive, and he makes the easy play with the puck.

What are the early observations of Jacob Quillan’s game through two appearances?

Berube: Two games in, he has done some good things. I love his speed and competitiveness. He hasn’t gotten a ton of ice time, but when he’s out there, he is noticeably doing good things.

With a long string of road games, what is the message to a group that hasn’t spent much time on the road this season? How do you want the group to approach it, starting in Montreal?

Berube: I want them to approach that game tomorrow, first and foremost. It is a big game. We talked about it this morning. It is obviously a big divisional game. It is always a big game against Montreal, and it is a big game for us in terms of where we are at and where we are heading. So, it’s a big game.

After that, we have a little break. We’ll get some rest, and then we’ll get on the road for a bit, which will be really good for our team. We have four or five on the road, so it is a good trip and a long trip. Hopefully, we get bodies back, and we get some health. A trip like that can really do good for a team.

What is the status of Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, who were both skating today?

Berube: Same as it was yesterday. They’re both practicing, which is good, but availability for tomorrow is doubtful.

What is the latest on Nic Roy?

Berube: He is still a ways away, I would say. I have no timeline for him.

And Brandon Carlo?

Berube: He is still not on the ice. I am hoping he will be out on the ice on Monday. That’s what I’m hoping for.

Any change with Chris Tanev?

Berube: Nope. He’s (out) long-term.

Practice Lines – Nov. 21