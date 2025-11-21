We’re not really in the business of moral victories, but the Maple Leafs played well in this game and easily could have grabbed two points.

They will have to settle for one and hope to get healthier in the coming days, but there were genuine signs of progress and reason for optimism in this game. The results will follow if the Leafs can continue to build on their game from here.

Looking to build off their win against St. Louis, the Leafs came out and played one of their best periods of the season in the opening frame. They did everything but score.

The Lorentz-Laughton-Cowan line from preseason was finally reunited and got things going early when Easton Cowan drew a penalty off a nice cycle sequence.

Their much-maligned power play went to work and put together a really good two minutes, but they weren’t able to bury one. They controlled the play in Columbus’ end for pretty much the entire time, and there were multiple looks — most notably, a Cowan chance in the slot and a few shot attempts by Nylander, who was looking to be more aggressive on the half-wall.

As the power play ended, Mattias Maccelli followed up a lazy forecheck by taking a lazy tripping penalty.

Back in the fold, Laughton went out on the top penalty killing unit and was fantastic. Columbus didn’t have a shot on net on their power play — although Adam Fantilli missed a one-timer where it looked like he had a lot of net to shoot at — and Laughton had a really good shorthanded chance off the rush.

The Leafs went back to work after the kill and drew another penalty, as Dakota Joshua perhaps became the first player in league history to draw a high-sticking penalty, clearly be bleeding, and not get a four-minute call. On the two-minute power play, Calle Jarnkrok couldn’t finish off a scramble in front, unable to elevate the puck enough on his backhand.

On his next shift after the kill, Jarnkrok missed another chance in the slot when he used his backhand despite seemingly having the time to pull it to his forehand and let it rip.

By the time the first period ended, shots were 12-4 for the Leafs, and overall shot attempts were 32-12 (17-9 at five-on-five).

Even though the Leafs deserved a lead after the first, they didn’t have one, and we all know how it goes when this is the case. It took just over three minutes for Columbus to score in the second period as the Blue Jackets finally generated some zone time of their own.

Morgan Rielly lost Adam Fantilli in coverage, leading to an open shot in the high slot that grazed off Dmitry Voronkov and went off the bar and in. Not only was Joseph Woll screened, but the shot turned out perfect with the deflection. It was a bitter pill to swallow after a great first period; Columbus scored on just their sixth shot of the night.

The goal went to the legs of the Blue Jackets, who carried the play for a good chunk of the second period. The Leafs created one legitimate chance off the rush where Dakota Mermis took a one-timer; he didn’t realize there was half an open net because Jarnkrok was pushed into the goalie, but he hit it off the crossbar. A few shifts later, Marchenko cut in on a dangerous rush and put the puck just over the net from the slot.

A self-inflicted wound from the Leafs’ perspective doubled the Columbus lead. Following a commercial break, the Leafs had a defensive-zone faceoff and last change, so they could clearly see Columbus was rolling with the Sean Monahan unit. Berube countered with the Max Domi line, who were predictably dominated. It ended with a tired Domi icing the puck when he could have put it more softly up the boards for a clear. The tired unit stayed on, Columbus put out their top line, the Leafs only got the puck to the Columbus blue line, so only two Toronto players could change. Columbus countered quickly as Fantilli curled and dragged one off the bar and in. Again, there was not much Woll could do here.

Down 2-0 despite a really good first period, it felt like a steep hill to climb, but the Leafs did manage to battle all the way back. Just over two minutes after Columbus doubled their lead, John Tavares cleaned out Sean Monahan on an offensive-zone faceoff and went to the net. Dakota Mermis did really well to buy time, move his feet, and create a lane for himself to sift a puck through traffic that Jet Greaves couldn’t track. It’s his first goal as a Leaf, and it was a big one.

Down 2-0, just before the Leafs’ first goal, Berube moved up Easton Cowan to play with Tavares and Nylander. They were on for the 2-1 goal, and it paid off again in the third period when they tied the game.

This time, it was a pretty goal off the rush, starting with OEL’s crisp pass to Tavares on the tape. Tavares sliced through the middle of the ice as Cowan hustled down the wing to keep pace with Tavares, and the pair worked a give-and-go between them. Tavares buried with a crafty finish short side, catching Greaves off guard with his one-timer in the slot. It was a great play between Tavares and Cowan, who also combined on a similar play in the reverse order for Cowan’s first career NHL goal a few weeks ago.

It was great that the Leafs battled back, but Columbus generally carried play from that point forward. They created a collection of good chances, but Joseph Woll stood tall. On one sequence, Dakota Joshua did well to lift Mathieu Olivier’s stick in front as he was all alone, and on another, Isaac Lundestrom was in front all alone but deflected it wide. Olivier exacted some revenge when he also lifted Tavares’ stick at the last second on what was potentially a highlight-reel goal.

In overtime, the Leafs had their chances. Nylander just missed connecting with Tavares at the back door on two separate occasions. Cowan also had a 2v1 where he was forced to keep and shoot.

On the losing sequence, the Leafs were in possession, but Max Domi attempted a soft, ill-conceived pass and then was burned up the ice by Fantilli, who pulled it backhand-forehand in all alone and buried with Woll down on his knees.

A bitter ending and result for what was a reasonably decent game from the Maple Leafs.

Post-Game Notes

– There’s not much left to say about Max Domi at this point. Between the pass, the free lane, and deciding to go around Fantilli to the outside in a failed attempt to lift his stick (thereby clearing the lane to the net), it’s not NHL calibre. Honestly, it’s stunningly bad from a veteran of over 750 games in the league. He might as well have joined Adam Fantilli and his parents for a photo after the game.

– Domi has six points this season in 21 games, playing over 16 minutes in each of the last two games due to injury, while providing nothing to suggest he should continue to see this kind of ice time. Not only is Domi a team worse -11, but upon reviewing his performances, he has actively won his minutes by goals in just two games. He didn’t pick up a minus for the Fantilli goal in regulation, even though it was him and his line that were caved in on the shift leading to the goal sequence (Domi changed as the puck went up ice for the goal against). Calling Domi a liability at this point would be an understatement, as he’s regularly torched defensively while also producing essentially nothing the other way.

We’ve seen this play out on defense, where the Leafs recently sat Philippe Myers, and it has already made a world of difference. With the way Domi’s performing, it would be a similar outcome. He has been that bad.

– The only saving grace for Domi is the play of a few others. Matias Maccelli followed a lazy forecheck up by taking a bad penalty, then didn’t do much of anything all night. Dakota Joshua played just 9:25 and is essentially begging to watch games from the press box at this point.

– While it sounds like Matthew Knies will be back on Saturday, it’s unclear whether anyone else will be (Auston Matthews likely won’t, but maybe Nic Roy will?). The easy move is, of course, taking Jacob Quillan out of the lineup. Quillan did play just 8:18 in this game, but he was fine in those minutes. He might have a spot simply because he’s a centerman, and we know Domi isn’t going to sit, even though he should. Joshua is a prime candidate to sit for Knies. He’s barely involved in the games right now.

– In the preseason, Steven Lorentz – Scott Laughton – Easton Cowan was arguably the Leafs’ best line and an exciting development for the team, but unfortunately, we never saw it play out due to Laughton’s injury at the end of preseason. In this game, they were effective — drawing a penalty early on while controlling play in the offensive zone — but Berube fairly moved Cowan to play with Tavares and Nylander, given the Leafs were trailing. Either way, it was encouraging to see the line with Lorentz and Laughton essentially pick up where they left off.

– Easton Cowan played a career-high 20:06, and it was very much earned. He was really good, picking up a nice assist on the game-tying goal, generally posing a threat to Columbus, and looking good on the left wing with Tavares and Nylander. If Cowan is playing like this, he obviously has to stay up with the team. Most importantly, he’s playing real minutes and developing in front of our eyes. The main worry was always ice time, but right now, he’s forcing his way up the lineup — in part because he’s playing well, and in part because a collection of Leafs are just doing cardio out there.

– Berube also did well to flip Cowan and Calle Jarnkrok throughout the second half of the game. Jarnkrok would take defensive assignments alongside Tavares and Nylander, and Cowan would take the offensive opportunities. This is the kind of creativity that’s needed with this lineup. This isn’t a set-it-and-forget-it forward unit; it’s a who-is-going, who-is-not, what’s-the-situation, make-adjustments type of unit.

– Steven Lorentz played a season-high 16:27. He’s been a really good soldier this week for the team and threw a big hit in the first period of this game as well. As usual, he’s been solid on the penalty kill. On a team where there are too many players providing absolutely nothing, Lorentz is at least giving them good minutes and deserves some recognition for it.

– It was interesting to see the Leafs turn to Dakota Mermis – Troy Stecher as PK2, not OEL or Rielly, after the coaching staff used OEL there heavily against St. Louis. They acquitted themselves well, and the pairing was really good in general. Not only did Mermis score, but Stecher set up a few chances. Stecher was once again active joining the rush, and they out-attempted Columbus 14-6 as a pairing, even though they weren’t heavily sheltered. They are giving the Leafs good minutes; you can’t reasonably ask for much more.

– For the second game in a row, Troy Stecher played under 14 minutes, and while I understand that he’s new to the team, we’re quickly approaching “Stecher needs to play more” territory. He is their only proper righty, and he is playing well. It makes a big difference.

– Related: Jake McCabe played over 25 minutes in this one, a season high for him. He was on for two goals against, although one was in overtime and was squarely Domi’s fault. McCabe laid a big hit on Cole Sillinger and has been serviceable, but he’s still notably better on the left and really misses Chris Tanev.

– Scott Laughton played 17:22 in his return. There was a noticeable jump in his step, along with some physicality. He was excellent on the penalty kill and has a real feel for pressure points and killing time that can’t really be taught. Laughton made a huge block on the penalty kill in the third period, similar to when he iced the Senators in Game 6 of the playoffs last spring, and it led to a Matias Maccelli chance right out of the box, to boot. He also won over 72% of his faceoffs.

Laughton is not a world beater, but the lineup already felt night and day better with him back. Ideally, from here, the Leafs will add Knies and Roy shortly, and maybe Matthews will play at some point (and maybe even play well?). If those pieces can fall into place, this forward group can trend toward something closer to what the team envisioned to start the year.

– Yes, the Leafs’ power play generated zone time and looks on their two man advantages, but once again, they didn’t convert. They are under 15% for the season, good for 28th in the NHL right now. At some point, it’s simply a results-based unit. They aren’t scoring, and the Leafs desperately need games to feel a bit easier for them right now. Power play goals are absolutely critical.

Game Flow: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Heat Map: 5v5 Shot Attempts

Game Highlights: Blue Jackets 3 vs. Maple Leafs 2 (OT)