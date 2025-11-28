In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the decisions to be made with the Maple Leafs’ fully healthy forward lineup and the state of the team at American Thanksgiving.
Episode Topics
- The Maple Leafs sitting in 15th place in the Eastern Conference at American Thanksgiving (1:30)
- The Leafs approaching full health, with one major exception (Chris Tanev) (8:30)
- Max Domi’s game on Auston Matthews’ right wing in Columbus (14:30)
- What should the Leafs do with their fully healthy forward lineup after the win over the Blue Jackets? (21:20)
- The absolute mess that is the Maple Leafs‘ power play right now (52:00)
