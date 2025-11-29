“That’s a really good team (Charlotte). They play with a lot of pace. They have a lot of big, strong guys, and we weren’t able to match their intensity. We weren’t predictable enough early on. They set the tone from the get-go. It’s not good enough. I’m not going to make any excuses. We’ve got to find a way to be better.” – John Gruden

The Toronto Marlies‘ head coach perfectly summarized this game and his team’s performance. Toronto couldn’t or wouldn’t match Charlotte’s pace or physicality, and the loss should have been more lopsided than the final scoreline.

First Period

Charlotte out-chanced and outshot Toronto through the opening frame, and the Marlies were quickly grateful to Artur Akhtyamov for a brilliant double save to rob Ben Steeves. The lesson wasn’t heeded, however.

Two minutes later, as Marlies collapsed toward their own net, Riese Gaber had the time and space to score top-shelf.

Akhtyamov made another outstanding double save on Jake Livingstone before Toronto tied the game at the midway point of the period.

Bo Groulx won an offensive-zone faceoff back to Blake Smith at the point. The rookie defenseman sent the puck down low to Vinni Lettieri, who delivered a seeing-eye pass through the blue paint to Groulx at the back post. It was Toronto’s second shot of the game.

Akhtyamov continued to keep Toronto in the game by turning aside another two Grade-A chances for the Checkers. Against the run of play, Toronto almost snatched a go-ahead goal.

On a rare promising attack, Noah Chadwick, the trailer on the play, teed up Jacob Quillan for a tap-in at the side of the net. Inexplicably, Toronto’s best player this season didn’t bury.

Quillan then turned provider during a power play, but Matthew Barbolini wired his shot wide from the slot.

The period’s lone penalty, taken by Charlotte, expired with a minute and change remaining, after which the Marlies were a hot mess, playing hot potato with the puck and inviting pressure. Charlotte swarmed and somewhat deserved their good fortune when an intended slot pass by Brett Chorske struck the skate of Chadwick and took a wicked left turn past Akhtyamov.

Second Period

After Logan Shaw and Travis Boyd didn’t capitalize on high-danger chances inside the opening 30 seconds, the period went quickly downhill. With 1:19 on the clock, Charlotte scored on their first power play through Gracyn Sawchyn, who finished a rebound from Jack Studnicka’s initial shot.

After the Checkers easily killed off the next penalty, they scored a fourth goal. Steeves beat Cade Webber on the outside before cutting across the crease, and the pair collided as Webber tried to impede the Charlotte forward, wiping out Akhtyamov in the process. With the goaltender down and out, Sandis Vilmanis guided the puck across the goal line, much to the anger of the Marlies.

80 seconds later, Akhtyamov made a stellar save on Gaber, and — whether through frustration, anger, or sheer annoyance — dropped the puck and volleyed it down the ice with his stick.

It was a moment to note, as just over a minute later, Toronto earned a power play, and John Gruden opted to switch out Akhtyamov for the remainder of the game.

Charlotte continued to smell blood and struck the post before netting a fifth goal late in the frame. The Marlies were cut to ribbons by three quick passes in what looked like a shinny play. Chorske couldn’t have missed if he tried, and the result was now well beyond doubt.

Third Period

It could easily have been a rugby or even a cricket score in the third period as only a combination of brilliant goaltending and substandard finishing by Charlotte ensured the scoreline remained 5-1. Vyacheslav Peksa turned aside 14 shots, half of which were Grade-A scoring chances.

The game ended with a plethora of roughing penalties and a couple of fights as tempers frayed. If only the Marlies had shown that kind of intensity from the puck drop.

Post Game Notes

– The Marlies were outshot 37-19 and continued to struggle on the power play, going 0-for-3.

– Blake Smith extended his point streak to three games (1G/2A) with a secondary assist on the lone Toronto goal.

– Jacob Quillan returned to the lineup after reassignment. Unsurprisingly, his timing looked a little off after a gap in competitive action.

– Friday’s lineup:

Forwards

Quillan – Shaw – Boyd

Valis – Groulx – Lettieri

Barbolini – Haymes – Tverberg

Pezzetta – Johnstone – Johnson

Defensemen

Prokop – Villeneuve

Webber – Chadwick

Smith – Sharpe

Goaltenders

Akhtyamov

Peksa

Post-Game Media Availability: John Gruden