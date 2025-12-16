Ahead of Holy Mackinaw Night honouring Joe Bowen, Maple Leafs players share their memories of and appreciation for the legendary play-by-play commentator.

Scott Laughton: “I remember [Bowen’s calls] fondly, with my dad in the car.”

Laughton: We used to practice at Pine Point arena right off the 401 there. We practiced on Saturday night, so my dad and I would stop at Harvey’s after, grab a burger, and listen to the rest of the game with him on the call. Those are memories I really remember. I remember them fondly, with my dad in the car.

The dads would always bring a little six-pack of beer and watch the game. They’d get the satellite TV going in the crowd and watch the first couple of periods, and then I’d listen to it on the way home. It was awesome.

It is special. It is special getting to know him, hearing him, and seeing him around all the time.

Steven Lorentz: “They’re definitely special memories I share with my dad… A lot of that is because of Joe.”

Lorentz: I can see it in my mind right now, driving home from the rink, and the exact route we’d take. You’d hear “Holy Makinaw!” and you’d get excited. Sometimes, you’d be dozing off in the back seat after maybe a trip home from a game on the road, but your ears would perk up right away, and Dad would tell you someone scored.

They’re definitely special memories I share with my dad. A lot of that is because of Joe.

Lorentz, on first hearing his name called by Joe Bowen on the broadcast

Lorentz: Honestly, it was an Instagram reel or something someone sent me. Normally, you’d hear the colour commentators on the highlights. When I heard Joe say it, it was a cool feeling.

It is hard to describe or put into words. It is years of hard work to be able to get to this level, be able to represent the blue and white, and to hear him say the name just like that.

It’s all I can say about that. It is a feeling you can’t really put into words.

Max Domi: “Our main focus is getting the win for Joe and his family tonight.”

Domi: My whole life, he has certainly been a part of it. I don’t remember watching a Leaf game without tuning in and listening to his voice on TV, on the radio, or whatever it might have been. Driving to practice or to games as a kid, if I wasn’t at the game, that’s the voice you listen to.

Scott (Laughton) and I talk about it, and Stevey Lorentz — guys who grew up around here. Joe Bowen is the man. He is the greatest of all time at what he does. His voice will be tied to the Maple Leafs organization for a lifetime. Pretty spectacular to be a part of it.

Tonight, we have to get the two points. It is a big night for Joe. We are all going to be playing for him. Ultimately, capping the night off with the two points is what it is all about.

That is our main focus: getting the win for him and his family tonight, and then building that momentum into the road trip.

Morgan Rielly: “It’s the voice you always imagine being the soundtrack for this team.”

Rielly: I didn’t understand the impact he had prior to being here, but it didn’t take long once I got here. The amount of respect people have for him around here is pretty obvious. He deserves that and then some.

The impact he has had on the organization and the people who have been here is big. He is just a really special guy.

What a great career, a great human being, and a huge part of this organization. He is one of those guys you never imagine not being there. It’s the voice you always imagine being the soundtrack for this team. It is always weird to think about.

He is a really special guy who has had a great career. We have all been lucky to get to know him and hear his calls. It has been a lot of fun.

Nick Robertson: “Happy we can honour [Joe] tonight.”

Robertson: When I got here, his voice seemed familiar. It took a bit to put the voice to the face. He is a great guy. I talk to him outside after games and whatnot. When I catch him, he is just a great guy.

He has been here for a long time. I am happy we can honour him tonight… He is the voice of the team. Holy Makinaw has been here for a while. It’s going to be weird (when he’s gone), but I am happy to honour him tonight.

Craig Berube: “We love him.”

Berube: I don’t have any stories — I wasn’t around here too much — but I love the guy. I love it when he comes around, and we talk and chat. What a great career, and we’re very happy for him. We love him.