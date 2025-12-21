“It’s a sequel that you don’t really want to continue to [watch] because they get worse as they continue to go on. We couldn’t get our five-on-five game going because it seemed like there were power plays on both sides. It’s definitely not a recipe for success.” – John Gruden on the Marlies reverting to slow starts

The Toronto Marlies‘ penchant for slow starts and an ineffective power play nearly cost them crucial points against their closest rival. Belleville propelled itself into a 2-0 lead with little effort, while Toronto wasted power play opportunities through the opening 20 minutes. The response was excellent, though, and the Marlies were fully deserving of the eventual 4-3 victory.

“I really like our response. I loved our second period, and I really liked our third period.” – John Gruden

First Period

A high-sticking infraction by Jacob Quillan 58 seconds into the game was not the start the doctor ordered, but Belleville reciprocated with two quick infractions of their own to hand the Marlies a 5v3 for 34 seconds. The key early opportunity fizzled to nothing as Toronto twice failed to maintain o-zone possession with the two extra skaters.

The man-advantage mediocrity continued during the 5v4, and the Senators opened the scoring at the six-minute mark by capitalizing on some sleepy play. As Toronto completed a full line change, they were caught out by a stretch pass down the middle of the ice. Mark Duarte held off the attentions of the backchecking Noah Chadwick before delivering a brilliant finish.

It was the first shot of the game for Belleville and a much-needed boost for a team led by an interim head coach (former Marlie Andrew Campbell).

Artur Akhtyamov prevented the Senators from building a substantial lead with key saves on Jamieson Rees and Xavier Bourgault as the ice began to tilt against the Marlies. Toronto’s penalty kill produced an excellent two-minute performance, but even that couldn’t inspire any emotion in their play at even strength.

The struggling Senators did gift Toronto two scoring chances. Alex Nylander fired high from point-blank range, while Mads Søgaard gloved an effort from Vinni Lettieri.

Belleville’s second goal late in the frame was inevitable as Toronto chased the puck around the zone, applying little pressure to the Sens. Akhtyamov made a pad save on Bourgault, but the puck squirted out to Arthur Kaliyev, who scored on the rebound via the post.

Second Period

Toronto went from 0-60 and didn’t take its foot off the gas in the middle frame.

Jacob Quillan was denied on a one-time effort inside the first minute, but it was merely a warning shot across the bow. Thirty seconds later, William Villenueve won a battle deep in the defensive zone, allowing Rhett Parsons to send Quillan away. After receiving the pass from the latter, Travis Boyd showed great patience during the resulting odd-man rush before delivering the perfect feed back to Quillan for a tap-in at the far post.

Despite carrying the play and dominating possession, Toronto couldn’t force a tying goal. Blake Smith flubbed a rebound attempt, Matthew Barbolini drew a good save out of Søgaard, and Bo Groulx was stopped on a breakaway.

The latter was hauled down from behind on the breakaway attempt, handing Toronto a third power-play opportunity in the middle frame. On the only chance generated, Quillan missed high from the side of the net with a yawning cage to aim at.

Third Period

Toronto continued to dominate early in the third frame and deservedly tied the game inside three minutes. As the fourth line put Belleville under heavy pressure, a broken play allowed Cédric Paré to recover possession and drive to the net before slipping a low shot past Søgaard.

The Marlies were on the wrong end of two penalty calls, the second of which was questionable, to say the least. The power play may have struggled, but the penalty kill picked up the slack by remaining perfect on the night.

Toronto continued to generate high-danger chances, although the finishing was wasteful when it mattered. Logan Shaw and Lettieri flubbed on their shots, and Barbolini should have done better from the high slot.

The breakthrough eventually arrived with four minutes remaining. Shaw prevented a lofted zone clearance by Belleville, allowing Groulx to grab possession and drive toward the right circle. Using Jorian Donovan as a screen, Groulx picked the far top corner of the net with a pinpoint wrist shot.

The Marlies should have made victory certain after the restart. Quillan’s tip from a Chas Sharpe point resulted in a rebound that Borya Valis somehow didn’t convert from close range.

Within a handful of seconds of pulling their netminder, Belleville tied the game. A point shot from Lassi Thomson cleanly beat a screened Akhtyamov, sending the game to overtime.

Overtime

Toronto secured the extra point with one of the nicest goals you’ll see in OT.

Quillan crossed the Belleville blue line on the left side and pulled up, waiting for support until driving to his right. He then delivered a perfectly weighted pass to cut out two defenders and create a 2v1. Lettieri’s cross-slot pass to Benning was equally good, and the defenseman made no mistake with an emphatic finish into the roof of the net.

A fitting end to a good Marlies performance, if we exclude the opening frame.

Post Game Notes

– The Marlies went 0-for-4 on the power play, 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, and improved to 3-1 in overtime this season.

– With the primary assist on Matt Benning’s overtime winner, Vinni Lettieri recorded his 300th career AHL point (144 goals, 156 assists).

Benning led all skaters with six shots. He has eight points (1G/7A) through 14 games, matching his production in 39 AHL appearances last season.

“Well deserved for [Benning] to get the game-winner,” said Gruden. “He does a lot of good things out there. He helps the younger defensemen. He brings a lot of experience. He is a great leader. It is just nice to see a guy like that rewarded in overtime.”

– Artur Akhtyamov now owns a remarkable 5-1 overtime record in the AHL. The goaltender made key saves in the first period to keep the game within reach, but he was rarely tested thereafter. He stopped one shot in the overtime frame before Benning’s winning goal.

– The point streak reached five games for Jacob Quillan after registering his sixth multi-point haul (1G/1A) this season. He’s the Marlies’ leading scorer with 22 points (5G/17A) through 23 games.

– Rhett Parsons’ secondary assist on Quillan’s second-period goal was his first career AHL point.

– Saturday’s lineup:

Forwards

Groulx – Shaw – Lettieri

Boyd – Quillan – Valis

Barbolini – Haymes – Nylander

Paré – Johnstone – Johnson

Defensemen

Smith – Benning

Chadwick – Sharpe

Villeneuve – Parsons

Goaltenders

Akhtyamov

Peksa

Game Highlights: Marlies 4 vs. Senators 3 (OT)

Post-Game: John Gruden