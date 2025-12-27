Ahead of Saturday’s game against Ottawa, Craig Berube discussed the team’s mindset coming out of the break, the hiring of Steve Sullivan as a new assistant coach, and a big weekend of divisional games.

What can the three days of reset do to reset the group?

Berube: It was a good win before the break. We went with a positive attitude into the break. Those days off are important, for sure. It’s a little reset that can bring some energy tonight. We have to do a lot of the same things we did in the last game.

What was the vibe like with the skate coming off the break, with Brandon Carlo back on the ice, and Steve Sullivan added to the staff?

Berube: It was good to see Carlo on the ice. He is coming along pretty well. He will be skating now, and hopefully, there are no setbacks with him, so we can get him going.

It is great to have Sully here. We all know Sully from coming in and working with the Marlies this year. He is a long-time NHL player, a good player, and an offensive guy, so we brought him in here to help with the power play.

What is the focus for the power play right now?

Berube: Just a new voice and some different setups going forward right now. We don’t need to complicate anything right now. We need to get some feel back on the power play and get some chemistry going on the units we have.

Will Steve Sullivan work with Derek Lalone on the power play?

Berube: They’re working together, but it’s just getting used to working with him, getting accustomed to everything, and how we do things. We’re just talking through different looks and scenarios on the PP.

What do you like about Jake McCabe paired with Chris Tanev?

Berube: We had McCabe and Stecher together to start the game, and then we wanted to get the familiarity back. After the first, we switched it back to McCabe and Tanev together. They’ve been a good pair for a long time and have been real solid for us back there. I think Stecher has played extremely well. We have a righty-lefty on every pair, which is good.

What is the balance of the message right now, with Easton Cowan not being in the lineup?

Berube: Conversations with him are just about, “We won the last game, so just be patient.” We definitely do not want him sitting out too long. It is not good for his growth. I think he helps us and is a good player. He is only going to get better.

Is there any more clarity on Anthony Stolarz?

Berube: It’s indefinite as of right now.

Do you expect Carlo to return in the next couple of games?

Berube: I wouldn’t jump there yet. We have to see how he is going forward. He also hasn’t been in any real practices with the team.

It is a milestone night for Scott Laughton, playing game #700, and Claude Giroux, who is playing game #1300. What goes through your mind when you hear those stats?

Berube: Been around a long time, especially that other guy, Claude. I was in Philly when he came in as a rookie and worked with him for a long time there. He is a hell of a player who has had a real good career. I really enjoyed being around him. He is still going, so it just shows the determination and dedication he has.

For Laughts, it has been quick. I was there for Laughts as a rookie, too, and all of a sudden, I am coaching him again, and he is at 700 games. It goes by quickly. He is still playing at a high enough level and is doing a good job for us with the Leafs.

All games are big, but this weekend, there are two divisional games back-to-back.

Berube: It is a huge weekend, starting with Ottawa. We definitely have to get wins and do our best to get points, for sure, inside the division. They’re big games, 100%, coming out of the gate, with back-to-back games against teams we are trying to catch.

Morning Skate Lines – Dec. 27