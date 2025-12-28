Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators, which improved the Maple Leafs’ record to 17-15-5.

You guys loved that hockey, eh? A lot of excitement. Fans liked it. Everyone likes it. Everybody loves it. I liked the first two periods, I’ll tell you that.

On the enthusiasm Troy Stecher brings to the lineup:

He brings a lot of energy every night, this guy, and he plays as hard as anybody I’ve coached. He is full bore. It is rubbing off on the team. I really do believe that. He has played extremely well for us since we got him.

Troy Stecher was HYPED after the Leafs defeated the Sens 🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/jYczgy7Zyt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 28, 2025

On William Nylander’s status after leaving the game hurt:

Well, he is coming on the trip, so that is a good sign. It’s lower-body. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.

On the emotion and physicality of the game:

We talked about it before the game. Going back to last year in the playoffs, it is a physical battle with this team. We know that. I liked our battle and physicality tonight. We just got a little loose in the third.

On the power play success in the first period:

Well, it’s a broken play on the entry, and then Matty made a great play to Willy, who finished it off. That is skill. The other unit went out there, and that is the type of stuff from Max that we are looking for with that play into the middle of the ice.

On whether Matthews was getting around the ice better than in past games:

That line dominated in the second period, I thought. He was moving really well. Better than the other days? I mean, I don’t know. I just thought they had good chemistry and worked well together. They were jumping into holes and making plays. He was around the net tonight and scored goals.

On the team getting “inside” on some of the goals:

We talked before the game about being around the net. There were a lot of rebounds. I thought our guys did a good job of getting on the inside tonight. We shot our way in in the first two periods, in my opinion.

On the team’s “loose” third period:

We gave up three odd-man rushes early on in that period. You know that the other team is down and is going to take chances. They’re going to go for it. We just didn’t manage it well. We have to be better. On a couple of the goals, we just lost battles in our own zone.

On a much-improved second period:

I think our second periods have been really good lately, and this was one of the best of the year, for sure.

Game Highlights w/Joe Bowen: Maple Leafs 7 vs. Senators 5