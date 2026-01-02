Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 6-5 win over the Winnipeg Jets, which improved the Maple Leafs’ record to 19-15-6.

On the team coming back from 2-0, 4-1, and 5-4 down to win in regulation:

Good resilience and character coming back tonight. We were coming back the whole game, but we stuck with it. The guys had a good attitude and kept competing and doing good things. We ended up scoring some goals when we needed to. I didn’t feel we played poorly tonight. I mean, we made some mistakes, and they went in the net. That happens in games throughout the season. I liked the guys’ attitude. They stayed with it. Everybody kept playing and doing good things. Eventually, we ended up putting some goals in the net.

On the team’s strong offensive production over the last five games (25 goals):

One, our forecheck. The sixth goal, from Cowan forechecking — it is that kind of stuff. We are forcing teams into bad turnovers and puck plays with our forecheck. Offensively, we are connected right now, whether it is on the rush. Max didn’t score (on the first shift), but it is that type of play, where we’re driving to the net really well right now. It was unfortunate he didn’t finish that off, but on our rush, we are driving the net well. We are doing a good job there. In the offensive zone, we are just connected. We have a good F3 all the time. We’re using our points. We’re delivering pucks. We are at the net. It is a combination of a few things that put you in the right spot to score goals.

On whether this was the most dominant game of the season from Auston Matthews:

It’s close. He has had other really good games, but the pucks don’t always go in the net. He definitely was very good tonight.

On whether Matthews’ performance was a testament to taking the time to make sure Matthews was 100% before he re-entered the lineup:

For sure. He came in this morning and felt good. He got on the ice and felt good. He was ready to go. Obviously, he healed up quickly enough to be able to perform. Again, he had a great game.

On Troy Stecher’s big impact since the waiver claim:

He is obviously a very competitive player. I didn’t know him that well before he got here, but from being around the guy and watching him, he is very competitive. He brings a lot of energy to the team. He’s very vocal. He is getting a good opportunity here right now, and he is taking advantage of it. That is what I see.

On the decision to pull Joseph Woll after the 4-1 Winnipeg goal:

I am not pulling him because it’s all on him. I am making a change to try to change the momentum, more than anything. It wasn’t going our way, so I made the change, looking to change the momentum of the game. That is why I pulled him. I don’t like pulling goalies, but I just thought it was the right move at the time.

On Dennis Hildeby’s performance in a tough situation:

Well, it is tough. He has done this before, where he has come in and done a good job. He held us in there and helped us get the win, for sure. He did a good job.

On Matias Maccelli’s recent play:

He just makes plays. He’s done a good job on the power play. He is very good at breakouts, entering the zone, making plays, and getting set up. He sees the ice well on the power play. He just has composure with the puck in tight areas, and he finds people. He is making a lot of good plays with the puck.

