“I don’t know that we necessarily want to get into that type of game (run and gun) with [Rochester]. Once we started to structure it up, get above them, and create some turnovers, they didn’t have the same success as in the first period. Credit to our players for turning it around right from the first shift of the second period. It was pretty dominant from that point on. Not a recipe for success in the first period, but in the second and third, 100%.” – John Gruden

The Toronto Marlies were completely outplayed in the first period and trailed three separate times in this game against the Rochester Americans. It was hardly a recipe for success against an offensively talented opponent, but two key factors allowed the Marlies to prevail by a score of 6-4: scoring by committee (12 players plus the goalie registered a point), and Artur Akhtyamov winning his goaltending duel with Devon Levi.

First Period

A penalty before the three-minute mark against the league’s second-best power play wasn’t in the pre-game plan for the Marlies. With William Villenueve in the box, Toronto survived thanks to three incredible saves from Akhtyamov. With the ice tilted in his direction, the Marlies netminder stopped eight shots inside seven minutes.

The relentless pressure finally cracked the Marlies with nine minutes on the clock when a booming long-range effort from Nikita Novikov took a slight deflection before finding its way in. It was no less than the Amerks deserved, and they would have taken a 2-0 lead if not for Akhtyamov’s stop on Olivier Nadeau on yet another grade-A opportunity.

Against the run of play, Toronto tied the game thanks to a quick-strike goal from Bo Groulx. On a partial breakaway stemming from a Vinni Lettieri pass, Groulx ripped the puck by Levi from the left circle on just the second shot of the game for the Marlies.

The goal-scorer gave his goal back less than a minute later with an errant pass in his own zone, resulting in Rochester reclaiming the lead. Groulx flipped the puck through the slot toward Henry Thrun, but the defenseman had no real chance of corraling it. Anton Wahlberg took possession and sent a slap pass that was deftly redirected past Akhtyamov by Isak Rosén.

The Marlies were incredibly fortunate to trail by just one goal after 20 minutes. Anton Wahlberg was the beneficiary of a defensive breakdown, but his five-hole attempt hit the inside of Akhtyamov’s pad before striking the post. Zac Jones had another high-danger chance swallowed up by Akhtyamov as Rochester only had a 2-1 lead to show for their complete domination and a 15-5 shot advantage.

Second Period

The Marlies opened the middle frame with pace, purpose, and an execution level missing from the first period. After relentless offensive-zone pressure, they were rewarded with a tying goal 89 seconds into the period.

Travis Boyd’s cross-zone pass missed Villeneuve at the first attempt, but the puck bounced kindly off the wall and into the defenseman’s wheelhouse. From the right faceoff dot, Villeneuve unloaded a heavy shot that beat Levi cleanly.

Vinni Lettieri couldn’t bury a couple of high-danger chances following a strong penalty kill from the Marlies. At the other end, following a quiet start to the period, Akhtyamov rejected Konsta Helneius on a partial breakaway.

After struggling to generate scoring opportunities in the same fashion as the opening frame, the Amerks took the lead for a third time. After a deflection off Cade Webber’s skate ended up on Carson Meyer’s stick at the side of the Toronto net, Webber and Villeneuve both covered the same player, Logan Shaw lost his man, and Riley Fiddler-Schultz was open for a tap-in.

Akhtyamov made another key save on Rosen from the high slot, a stop that proved to be a pivotal moment in the game. After Luke Haymes and Travis Boyd couldn’t convert a 2v1 chance, Toronto’s third line drew the game level.

Strength on the puck down low and a centering feed from Borya Valis presented the tying goal on a plate for Alex Nylander. It was the game’s sixth goal through 30 minutes, but the scoring was far from over in the second period.

A drawn penalty by the Marlies’ fourth line was negated quickly by Shaw’s own infraction, but Toronto scored during the ensuing 4v4 action. This time, a one-timer from Marshall Rifai generated a rebound for Nylander to finish off on the doorstep, giving Toronto the lead for the first time in the game.

Two goals in under three minutes turned the game on its head, and the Marlies weren’t finished yet. After Valis snuck off the bench and into the play as the top unit began a line change, Groulx found Valis in space on the right side with a perfectly-weighted area pass to skate onto. The 21-year-old drove into the slot before tidily beating Levi.

Third Period

After goaltender Scott Ratzlaff entered the game in relief, the Amerks got off to a perfect start to the final frame thanks to Rifai’s penalty. On the resulting power play, Rochester cut Toronto’s penalty kill to shreds, and Trevor Kuntar scored with a redirect at the backpost 65 seconds into the third period.

A ridiculous slashing call on Blake Smith would have likely driven John Gruden crazy if Rochester scored a tying goal. Thankfully, justice was served when Toronto killed the penalty thanks to a brilliant save by Akhtyamov on Jake Leschyshyn. From there, Toronto went straight onto the offensive and restored a two-goal cushion.

Some incisive passing through the neutral zone resulted in space for Marc Johnstone in the right circle off the rush. The hard-nosed forward isn’t necessarily known for his scoring prowess, but he produced a snipe off the far post and in, a finish Nylander would have been proud of.

The third period was played at a frantic pace with hardly a whistle, but the Marlies did a better job of negating high-danger chances for the Amerks. Brendan Warren struck the post with a shot that Akhtyamov may well have had covered, but otherwise, the netminder’s only save of note came against Jagger Joshua.

Groulx, Lettieri, and Tverberg had chances to put the game out of reach before Rochester went for broke by pulling their netminder in the final two minutes. The Marlies comfortably held on for victory, limiting the Amerks to three shots during the 6-on-5 to keep their winning streak alive.

Toronto’s winning streak now stands at five and has propelled them into third in the North Division.

Post Game Notes

– Alex Nylander scored twice to take his goal tally to 10 and points tally to 20 in 28 games. After just two goals in 19 games, Nylander has scored three in the last two games.

– It was a multi-point haul (1G/1A) for Borya Valis in another impressive performance from the rookie forward. Unfortunately, his night ended a little early after he was leveled in the neutral zone (uncalled), as he headed down the tunnel with five minutes remaining in regulation. Fortunately, he is okay to play on Sunday against Lehigh.

– Bo Groulx remains hot offensively with his second multi-point haul (1G/1A) in three games. He has 15 goals and 25 points through 32 games, although his 20%+ shooting percentage is bound to cool off at some point.

– He gave up four goals, but this was another excellent performance from Artur Akhtyamov. The goaltender turned aside 31 shots to record his 12th victory. The performance also included his first AHL point, a secondary assist on Valis’ game-winning goal.

– Saturday’s lineup:

Forwards

Groulx – Shaw – Lettieri

Barbolini – Haymes – Boyd

Nylander – Tverberg – Valis

Pezzetta – Paré – Johnstone

Defensemen

Thrun – Rifai

Chadwick – Sharpe

Smith – Villeneuve

Goaltenders

Akhtyamov

Peksa

Game Highlights: Marlies 6 vs. Americans 4

Post-Game Media Availability: John Gruden