After Monday’s practice, Craig Berube discussed his many injury situations, the team’s play over the last 10 games, Nick Robertson and Bobby McMann’s seasons to date, and Auston Matthews catching fire offensively.

Can you update us on all of your injury situations?

Berube: All of them!? Sure, and then I am done after that:

Jake McCabe is probably out for a week with a lower-body injury. It could be sooner, but I would guess a week.

Chris Tanev is a possible surgery (situation). This last injury is totally different, so that is the surgery part. He is going to get looked at this week.

Anthony Stolarz is skating and getting better. Right now, he is still (indefinite). He hasn’t even been in a practice with us. He is just (skating) on his own.

William Nylander is day-to-day. He skated a bit today on his own. He is getting better, but he is still not able to play.

Brandon Carlo practiced with us today. We will see if he is available tomorrow.

Dakota Mermis is skating, but he is still a ways away.

Dakota Joshua is still indefinite with the lacerated kidney. It takes some time. He has to heal up from that. He is not even on the ice yet. He’s here today, so it is good that he is back around the team, but it is an unfortunate one.

What is going through your mind as a coach with all of these injuries?

Berube: Well, it is tough, especially on the backend. It’s been like that all year. We got through things last year up front with injuries, and it is a little easier, I believe. On the backend, it is tough. But guys are stepping in and doing their jobs. It’s a good thing we have a lot of them around.

It looks like Marshall Rifai might be an option again for you, to go along with Matt Benning.

Berube: Yeah, there are options there with a left-shot D. Rifai went down and played some games with the Marlies, so he got back from his injury, and I just think it is important to have a lot of defensemen with us now. It’s options, right?

Injuries aside, how do you think the team is performing in the last 10 or so games?

Berube: I think we are doing a lot of good things. We can be better in some situational play. Our overtime has cost us this year a little bit, whereas last year, I believe our record was 10-2 in OT. If we do a better job in certain situations, we’d have more points, but I believe we are doing a lot of good things: our puck play has been a lot better, and our defending has been a lot better.

We just have to keep banging away and keep grinding. That is all you can do. I get that there are injuries, but hopefully the guys get cleaned up, and we come back healthier. In the meantime, we have guys here who are capable of doing a job. We have to have the next-man-up mentality and go play. We know Florida will be a tough game.

A few of the overtime goals have seen your goalie choose to play the puck rather than freeze it. Were those handled the way you want to see it?

Berube: There has to be better awareness. The one in Detroit was a little bit different. Dennis (Hildeby) tripped a little bit, and it was an awkward situation. He saw Auston there, and if he got that puck to him, who knows what happens?

The other night, with Woll, we were out there for an extended time in our zone. You freeze that. We’re a good faceoff team. I’d rather just take the draw in that situation.

Nick Robertson has four points in his last five games. What are you seeing from him of late?

Berube: He is playing great. He has been really good for most of the year. That line has some chemistry right now with Roy and Cowan. To me, it is just work. Nicky is a worker, and he has the ability with his skill to shoot and score goals. They are just working really well together as a line.

I talked to him at the end of the season last year. He had a good year for us, and it was about taking another step in his development, his confidence, and just kind of building. He’s done that. It’s shown.

How would you evaluate Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s season?

Berube: Really good. He has been very consistent from day one, whether he is on the left or right, or is with new partners. There is a lot going on, but he has been very consistent at both ends of the ice for us. He is producing offensively, whether it is on the power play or at five-on-five. Defensively, he is doing a really good job, and it’s well-deserved that he is on the Swedish Olympic team, in my opinion.

How much did it mean to the whole team to witness Auston Matthews achieve the franchise record in goals?

Berube: It means a lot to everybody here in the organization, including his teammates most of all. It is a great accomplishment by him. His play of late has been really good. We all know that. He has really stepped it up, and we are all very happy for him.

It was Bobby McMann picking up an assist on Matthews’ franchise-record-setting goal.

Berube: Yeah, we put that line together a week or more ago, and it has been very good. Max has played well there. The speed on the line has really helped Auston, in my opinion. Bobby has really played well for quite some time now. That line has been good.

Practice Lines – Jan. 5