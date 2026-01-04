Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders, which dropped the Maple Leafs’ record to 19-15-7.

On the team’s performance:

Going into the third period, I didn’t think we pushed enough. I thought we didn’t have the puck enough and sat back a little too much. We ended up getting a point out of the game, but for me, we could’ve had two.

On the approach of protecting the lead vs. dictating play in the third:

We didn’t play on our toes in the third. You have to have the puck, get in the offensive zone, get some time there, and put pressure on them. I didn’t feel we did that. We allowed them to come at us with the puck, and they did a good job and tied it up. It was a big goal by Robertson to get the lead again, and it just didn’t work out.

On Morgan Rielly’s recent play:

Tonight was a tough one — I know that — but he has played some really good hockey for us this year. I am not worried about it. I think he will get back to the level he was at. I do believe that. That is kind of where I am at with it.

On Auston Matthews’ franchise-record-setting achievement (421 goals):

It is incredible. Congrats to him, leading the Leafs in goals all-time. He’s actually first in hat tricks for a US-born player, too. He has accomplished a lot of things, and he had a strong game again tonight. He just about had it in OT.

“HE IS THE LEADING SCORER IN TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS HISTORY” Matthews 20th of the Season (421st Career Goal) vs Islanders 🔊 @Bonsie1951 @Jim_Ralph pic.twitter.com/5jfOIysXc8 — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) January 4, 2026

On what he likes about Matthews’ recent play overall:

The skating and aggressiveness of his game, and he is using his size and strength to bully his way around the ice, win the battles, and win puck battles. I don’t know what his shot totals are in the last five games, but they are up there.

On the difference it makes for the team when Matthews is playing at his current level:

We are way different, for sure. He drives the bus. He drives the play for us, and everybody feeds off it. He has been really good. We need him to continue to be really good.

On whether Joseph Woll should’ve frozen the puck in overtime before the losing goal:

I would’ve liked him to freeze it there. The guys were tired, and we would’ve been better off freezing it, but it is a fast game, and things happen fast.

On Jake McCabe’s status after leaving the game injured:

He will be evaluated tomorrow. We’ll see where he’s at. Hopefully, it’s not too serious. I am not sure right now.

Game Highlights w/Joe Bowen: Islanders 4 vs. Maple Leafs 3 (OT)