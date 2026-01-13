Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 4-3 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche, which improved the Maple Leafs’ record to 23-15-7.

On the team’s performance:

Good team effort. Everybody was involved and contributed tonight. Big kill at the end of the third; that was obviously a big part of the game. The goalie was good. Team effort. Really good team effort.

On the team picking up a big win in a “measuring stick” game:

You are coming into this building, and I don’t think they have a regulation loss; just a couple of overtimes, now three of them. They have the best record in the league, so you know you are in a battle. It is always a battle here, no matter what. I thought our guys rose up to the occasion and did a good job. That is important. It shows that we can compete with anybody in the league if we play the right way and do the right things. For me, it is puck management. I thought our puck management was really good tonight. We made really good decisions with it. We moved it well. We kept our shifts short. We talked about how it is important to keep your shifts short here, and the guys did a really good job of it. We came away with two points.

On where he’s seen the biggest improvement in the team’s game during the 10-game points streak (8-0-2):

I think it’s just overall team play and just playing the system. Defensively, we have been a lot better, obviously, and that is a big part of the game. We are scoring goals, too, but as I said the other day, we have scored goals all year. Defensively, we are a lot tighter and a lot better.

On what he’s seen from Bobby McMann during his hot streak (six goals, 10 points in his last 12):

Speed. A lot of good things. He has such great speed, and he uses it extremely well. I know we lost [Robertson], so I ended up moving Bobby onto a bunch of different lines, which is nice. He can play anywhere, and he does the job. Defensively, he was outstanding with his stick and his speed. He broke some plays up. Overall, he had a really good game.

On Auston Matthews’ 3-2 goal in the third period:

There is a lot of that — Auston Matthews’ speed coming down, pulling it in, and ripping it. He hit the crossbar on the one. He is getting his looks every game now. It is the skating and demanding the puck.

On Nick Robertson’s status:

We’ll see tomorrow. He blocked that shot. I really haven’t talked to the trainers or anything about it yet.

On Denver Manderson, who works in the Leafs‘ player development department, joining the coaching staff on the bench for the game in Mike Van Ryn’s absence (personal):

Mike had a personal matter. He’ll be there tomorrow. It was great putting Denver there. He has been with us for a couple of years now, working with us. He is normally upstairs, but he does a great job with video and working with the players. It was great to get him on the bench for a game.

