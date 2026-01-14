Craig Berube, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach
Craig Berube, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach

Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 6-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth, which dropped the Maple Leafs’ record to 23-16-7.

On whether the schedule caught up to the team:

Well, there is no excuse. They had a lot of energy and jump out there. They were quicker than us tonight, and it showed.

They pounced early. I thought we got out of the first down 1-0 and in good shape. We came out in the second, and JT had a breakaway right away. He didn’t put it in. We had some opportunities early on. We got our legs under us.

The second goal went in, and the third one really dug us into a hole.

On Denns Hildeby’s performance in goal (34 saves on 40 shots): 

I guess you’d want the second one back, but I don’t put anything on him. This is a team loss. We’re all accountable for it. We have to be better. We weren’t good enough.

On whether this is a loss the coaching staff will “flush” or dissect:

This is a flush game, for me. We just didn’t execute well enough. It was kind of like we were “almost” (there) — we almost got a goal, we almost got the payoff, but we just didn’t execute well enough.

I’ll give them credit. They had a great game plan. They were on us. We didn’t have much room out there. We really had to work for any opportunity we got. They were tight defensively, and they were quick offensively. They made us chase it around.

On the value of a rest day on Wednesday: 

I talked to the guys. We need to rest up. We are going to have a tough game in Vegas, who are good at home. That is a good team. We need to rest up here and get our legs under us for the next game.

Game Highlights w/Joe Bowen: Mammoth 6 vs. Maple Leafs 1 

Previous articleToronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Mammoth – Game #46 Projected Lines, Preview & TV Info
MLHS Staff
Founded in 2008, Maple Leaf Hotstove (MLHS) has grown to be the most visited independent team-focused hockey website online (Quantcast). Independently owned and operated, MLHS provides thorough and wide-ranging content, varying from news, opinion and analysis, to pre-game and long-form game reviews, and a weekly feature piece entitled "Leafs Notebook." MLHS has been cited by: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBC News, USA Today, Fox Sports, Yahoo! Sports, NBC Sports, TSN, Sportsnet, Grantland, CTV News, CBSSports, The Globe & Mail, The National Post, The Toronto Star, The Toronto Sun, Global News, Huffington Post, and many more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR