Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, which dropped the Maple Leafs’ record to 23-16-8.

On where the game got away from the team after holding a two-goal lead multiple times:

Just a couple of mistakes in the third. We gave up a 2-on-1. We took a penalty; no need for that penalty, and they scored again. And then with the goalie out… I mean, the tying goal is tough. We had a broken stick. You can’t cover everybody. That was a tough play, with seven seconds left. We just didn’t finish them off. I think we can probably do a better job in the third period of just managing it a little better than we did. We can’t give up that 2-on-1. There is no need for that penalty (by Easton Cowan), either.

On the level of frustration about the last two games after a good start to the road trip in Colorado:

Well, it is frustrating to lose this game tonight. I mean, we got off to a great start. I thought we played really well for most of the game. We just have to be smarter in certain situations. That is what it boils down to tonight. I think we played a pretty solid game tonight, but we made some mistakes that we don’t need to make in the third period. If not for those, we probably would have won the game.

On William Nylander’s status after leaving the game in the first period:

Lower body. It is hard. He was back playing great, and now he is out again. We’ll see how long. I don’t know when it happened. It was early in the first period.

On Simon Benoit’s injury:

It is not serious. I think he is probably ready to go for the next game, I would think. It happened in practice today.

