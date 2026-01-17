Ahead of Saturday’s game in Winnipeg, Craig Berube discussed the challenge against the surging Jets, the positives to build on from the OTL in Vegas, William Nylander’s status, and the decision to start Dennis Hildeby in goal.

What is the mindset of the team after a short meeting this morning, ahead of an early start (local time) tonight?

Berube: We have an opportunity to make this into a really good road trip. We’ve played some good hockey on this road trip, and we have to finish it off tonight.

Winnipeg is coming off a big win, and they’re a tough team at home. They’re playing a lot better, and they’re a big, heavy team. The top line is dangerous, for sure, and obviously, their goalie is elite. We have to do a good job against that top line, and we’re going to have to out-compete that goalie tonight. He is good, so we need second and third opportunities around the net.

How much emphasis did you place on the positives from Vegas with the players today?

Berube: A lot. There were a lot of good things in the game against a good team at home. It was unfortunate that we didn’t come out with two points, but we did a lot of good things. We have to clean up the mistakes, but at the same time, we have to show the positives and keep building.

We have to keep building our puck play. Our puck play has been really good — starting in our own zone, making plays coming out of our zone, and through the neutral zone. I thought our puck play in the offensive zone was excellent against Vegas. We created a lot of opportunities. There were even more there that just missed in different situations. I think our game has really grown with our puck play.

Against this team, we are going to have to be heavy in our own zone and at our net front. They’re a big team that gets to the net well. They’re number one or two in the league at deflections. That will be a big part of the game for us tonight: They have size, and they have skill, so we have to do a good job around our net tonight. It’ll be a big key.

When your team started to turn a corner over the last month, what did you notice about the specific changes in its play?

Berube: Defending better. Our puck play is a lot better, and that is a big key. Our power play is starting to score some goals for us. Those are the three things that really come to mind.

What have you seen from Jake McCabe’s play of late?

Berube: Just his normal play. I mean, since his little injury, he is just starting to get going again, to where he was before the injury. He was elite for us in that department. I still think he is working his way back a little bit, but it is coming.

What have you seen from Dennis Hildeby as he prepares for the start tonight?

Berube: I liked that he came into the last Winnipeg game and did a good job for us. In the game the other night in Utah, that was more on us as a team than on him. I think he was under siege pretty good there. He made a lot of really good saves.

For me, as I’ve talked about, his game has really grown. He is building more and more confidence and is understanding the league a lot better. I’ve really liked a lot of what he’s done.

Have you given any thought to keeping three goalies on the NHL roster?

Berube: That is a good question. It is something we’ll probably discuss at some point. We haven’t yet. Hopefully, Stolarz is getting closer and closer, which he is. We will see where he is at and what we’re going to do.

Is there an update on William Nylander?

Berube: Right now, I don’t expect him in today, for sure, and probably not on Monday. I don’t know how long it is going to be.