“I didn’t think we gave them much. It’s a common theme, though. The problem is that when they do get something, it’s us hand-delivering it. It’s just got to stop. “But there was a lot of good in our game. The power play is trending [in the right direction], and it’s a big goal to score to get us going. There was a lot of good. I liked the win. I’m just a little disappointed in the way it ended.” – John Gruden

The Toronto Marlies made it harder work than it needed to be against the league’s worst team, the Iowa Wild, on Friday night. After building a comfortable 3-0 lead, the Marlies nearly threw it away in regulation but managed to emerge with a 3-2 victory.

First Period

In a low-event opening frame, neither team could establish much of an offensive presence. It was predictable from an Iowa team that had won just six home games, but the Marlies‘ tentativeness was a mystery early on.

Toronto finally drove some offense around the five-minute mark, generating chances for Alex Nylander, Luke Haymes, and Borya Valis.

The opening goal arrived two minutes later off the back of a generous officiating decision. Five seconds into the power play, Vinni Lettieri ripped a shot from the left circle, cleanly beating Samuel Hlavaj.

The Marlies registered just one shot through the final 12 minutes and enjoyed a deal of good fortune to keep their lead intact. Iowa struck the post on the power play, and on the rebound, Oskar Olausson flubbed a shot with the goal at his mercy. Artur Akhtyamov also came up with a big save on Mark Liwiski on a partial breakaway late in the opening frame.

Second Period

Toronto failed to capitalize on an early power play but took full control of the game thereafter. Reese Johnson struck the inside of the post on a feed from Marc Johnstone, and on the rebound, the Marlies were unfortunate again as Matthew Barbolini thumped his effort off the iron.

Borya Valis also went close before Toronto took a deserved 2-0 lead just before the midway point. Travis Boyd denied a weak clearance attempt and sent the puck across to Noah Chadwick. The rookie defenseman made a beautiful between-the-legs move to beat Riley Heidt, glided by Carson Lambos, and delivered the puck on a plate for Bo Groulx to finish from close range.

Lettieiri, Logan Shaw, Groulx, and Valis all had chances to extend the lead as Iowa’s frailties during a rocky season became evident.

In another quiet frame for the goaltender, Akhtyamov stayed alert to make five key saves during a penalty kill. The last-ditch effort to rob Jaxson Nelson was the pick of the bunch.

The Marlies weren’t immune to defensive breakdowns and were fortunate not to pay the price late in the period. The normally clinical Gerry Mayhew lost the handle and fired wide with only Akhtyamov to beat.

Third Period

Cade Webber’s injury prevented him from taking any further part in the game, which might have had severe consequences if not for Toronto’s netminder’s big early save. A breakdown in the neutral zone resulted in a 3v2 for Iowa. The Wild played it perfectly, only for Akhtyamov to rob Elliot Desnoyers from point-blank range.

Five minutes later, Toronto scored a third, which should have been game, set, and match. Iowa didn’t help itself with an errant shot that rang around the wall to Groulx at the far blue line, where his touch set a 2v1 in progress. The Iowa defender chose to stick with Logan Shaw, so Lettieri took control with another good finish, giving Hlavaj no chance.

The Wild were clearly deflated, but instead of piling on the misery, the Marlies sat back and toyed with their food. A sloppy power play effort seeped into five-on-five action, where Toronto gift-wrapped Iowa a route back into the game.

The Wild misplayed an offensive-zone win, leaving Toronto with a clear opportunity to exit the zone. Miscommunication between Chadwick and Groulx allowed Olausson to steal the puck before ending Akhtyamov’s shutout bid with a low finish.

Toronto took control of the game from the restart, with every line producing a dominant shift, taking the wind out of the Wild and the home crowd. However, Iowa pulled the goalie for the extra attacker and drew within one with 36 seconds remaining. Olausson scored his second of the game by tipping home a point shot to set up a potential grandstand finish.

The Marlies didn’t give up another shot in the final seconds, but this was a dodgy ending to what should have been a comfortable victory.

Post Game Notes

– With a goal and an assist, Bo Groulx has reached the 30-point mark (18G/12A) in 37 games.

– Vinni Lettieri recorded his second three-point (2-1-3) game of the season on Friday. Lettieri has points (5-11-16) in 11 of his last 12 games.

“I’ve known Vinni for a while,” said Gruden. “He is a dangerous scorer, and he is a streaky scorer. When he gets going, he gets better. This is a good sign. He was snakebitten earlier in the year. He just couldn’t buy one. Now, he is starting to feel good about his game.”

– Cade Webber was hurt during a collision in the second period and received on-ice attention. Given his injury history this season, it’s possible he was pulled from the game for precautionary reasons.

– Friday’s lineup:

Forwards

Groulx – Shaw – Lettieri

Nylander – Paré – Valis

Tverberg – Haymes – Boyd

Barbolini – Johnstone – Johnson

Defensemen

Rifai – Chadwick

Webber – Thrun

Smith – Villeneuve

Goaltenders

Akhtyamov

Peksa

Game Highlights: Marlies 3 vs. Wild 2

Post-Game: John Gruden