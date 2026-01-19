Ahead of Monday’s game against Minnesota, Craig Berube discussed Matthew Knies’ injury, Scott Laughton’s ability to elevate in the lineup, William Nylander and Anthony Stolarz’s status, and the upcoming five-game homestand.

What has been the biggest change or shift for your team in the last 10-15 games?

Berube: I think we’re just really coming together as a team, for one, and we’re playing a really strong team game at both ends of the rink. We are doing a great job of scoring goals at five-on-five, and we’re scoring in different ways. We’re getting contributions from everybody. On the flip side, I think our defense has really shored things up, too, and we’re getting solid goaltending. The penalty kill has been excellent. The power play has gotten a little boost, too.

Where has the team made its strides defensively?

Berube: In a few different areas. I think our rush defense has improved tremendously. Our gaps by our D and our forwards getting back above things, to me, has been the biggest area of improvement. In our d-zone, we are killing more plays and are not spending as much time in our zone. Defensively, we have numbers around the puck, and we are winning battles and getting it out of our zone.

You and Scott Laughton both seemed fired up about the penalty on Knies at the end of the game in Winnipeg.

Berube: Yeah, it was the whole situation for me, with there the game was at, the score, and all that plays into it. I thought it was a light, light call at that time of the game, for sure. I wasn’t happy at all with it.

If Matthew Knies (game-time decision) can’t play tonight, what do you like about how Scott Laughton might be able to move up and complement John Tavares’ line?

Berube: He has been in those situations before. He’s played wing. He’s played a more top-six role. He has played some really good hockey for us. He has an opportunity to go up there, but I can move other guys in and out, too. We’ll see him move around, if that is the case.

How challenging has it been for Knies to handle the injury issue?

Berube: It has obviously been bothering him a lot for quite some time, and it hasn’t really gotten much better, other than when he gets some breaks — Christmastime and stuff — where he comes back and feels better. It is an ongoing issue.

Is there an update on William Nylander?

Berube: Lower-body, groin. I don’t know how long the timeline will be for him. When he feels good enough to get on the ice, skates, and feels good, I expect him to be back fairly quickly then. Until then, I am not sure when he is going to be on the ice.

Is there a timeline for Anthony Stolarz’s return?

Berube: No, but he is getting close. He is practicing and is feeling good. I think it is just about getting him into a few more practices here. I still think he needs a little more practice time.

How difficult has it been to find that practice time with the current schedule?

Berube: Very difficult. We haven’t had that time. In Vegas, we went out for 15 minutes or so with half a group. I mean, it is difficult, and it is going to be difficult this week, too, coming off a road trip as we did and playing again tonight. We are going to need to rest some guys here, so we’ll see when we can get on the ice for a full practice. But it is difficult.

Do you almost have to adjust when a player comes back from injury, knowing you want them to get practice time, but at the same time, if they’re healthy, they’re healthy?

Berube: Yeah, for sure. If Willy comes to me and says, “I’m ready to go,” and he hasn’t practiced for a few days, I am going to say, “Well, that’s okay. You can go play.” It depends on the situation.

Now that you’ve had Troy Stecher for two months, is it safe to say he’s surpassed all expectations since the waiver claim?

Berube: 100%. He has come in and played extremely well. He plays with a lot of pace and energy out there. He’s gritty. He moves the puck very well, and he gets involved up the ice, too. But the biggest thing for me is just watching him compete shift after shift out there. It has been really good for our team, that he has brought that kind of competition to our group.

Auston Matthews has been on a roll since Christmas. When he is firing, and the captain is rolling, what impact does it have on the team as a whole?

Berube: It affects the rest of the group and elevates everybody’s game, in my opinion. He has been excellent for quite some time, driving play for us. I think our team is really feeding off that, too.

It is a five-game homestand with some really difficult competition coming up.

Berube: Yeah. It was a good, long road trip we had. It is good to be back home. They are all really good teams. There is no easy game in the league, no matter what, but we have some good teams coming in here. It will be a good challenge for us at home.

