Ahead of his return to Toronto as a member of the Golden Knights, Mitch Marner discussed the emotions of the game, the video tribute, and the possibly frosty reception from the fans.

You faced the Leafs last week, but how does it feel now, facing them in Toronto?

Marner: I am obviously not used to staying in a hotel, so it’s a little odd. But I am excited for tonight.

What sort of reception are you expecting from the fans tonight?

Marner: I am not sure. We’ll see as soon as warmups start. I am just excited to get back there. The building has meant a lot to me. I am excited to be back and playing in it.

Would it be hard to hear boos tonight, knowing how much the city means to you and how special the building is?

Marner: Maybe in a way, but not really. They’re probably going to try to do the thing to get me off my game and try to win their own game. I am just going to go out there and focus on my thing. I have a lot of great players around me to help me out. I have been through a couple of things like this before. I’ll lean on them. I am just going to try to go out there, realize it’s another hockey game, and do my thing.

How would you describe your relationship with the Toronto fan base?

Marner: I don’t know. I’ve always appreciated them. I’ve loved what they’ve always brought. They’re always passionate. They’re going to let you know. That’s something you appreciate about it.

How did you feel about the reception the Leafs fans gave you in Vegas?

Marner: As I said after that game, it is a passionate fan base. They travel well. They want to let their voices be heard.

What’s on your mind on your first day back in town after leaving over the offseason?

Marner: My mind is to go play a hockey game and try to win a hockey game.

How do you reflect on your time in Toronto now that you’ve had some time?

Marner: I think I answered that over the summer. I don’t want to look back anymore. If you look back, you’re not focused on what is in front of you. I feel like I answered that in the summertime. I am focused on what is going on right now.

What is the best advice you’ve received about approaching tonight’s game?

Marner: It’s another hockey game, realistically. It’s another game to go out and play. I’ll try to do what I usually do to help win a hockey game.

Do you anticipate extra emotion, entering the building for the first time as a visitor?

Marner: I am sure there will be, just walking into the other side of things, in the other locker room, and so on. Once the anthem starts going, your heart will beat a bit faster. But I am sure, as soon as the puck drops, I am going to try to think of it as another game and another opportunity to get two points.

What do you think the video tribute moment will be like for you?

Marner: I don’t know. I am trying not to think of that one too much. I am sure it will really hit once it starts going. I am not trying to think about it too much. It is going to be a cool moment. I am going to try to enjoy it and then get back to hockey right away.

I haven’t thought about it too much. I am trying not to. I know it is going to be a weird, cool, and special moment all in one.

A lot of kids are skating in rinks around the city, dreaming of being a Leaf. What would you say to kids like them, having lived the dream yourself?

Marner: Keep dreaming big and believe in yourself. There were a lot of moments when things maybe didn’t look that way throughout my young career when playing minor hockey. I’d say to just keep believing in yourself, push yourself to be the best you can be every day, and have fun and enjoy it.

What was it like to be a Maple Leaf and live out that dream?

Marner: Special. If you told my younger self, I wouldn’t have believed it. It was a special thing to wear that Leaf jersey. I always wanted to, and to be able to do it for nine years — be a part of the team, and play in the arena I grew up trying to go to to watch Mats Sundin and all of the legends play — is pretty cool. It’s something I’ll be able to look back on and share with my kids, how fortunate I was for that.

How different is living and playing in Vegas compared to Toronto?

Marner: Living wise, it is obviously different. It is not as chilly. There is no snow. There is a little bit of a different vibe.

Playing-wise, they’re both passionate fan bases. Both have a lot of love for their team. The media aspect of things is a little smaller, but the fan bases are both fantastic.

You saw John Tavares experience this in Long Island. What did you learn from that experience, and how he handled it?

Marner: I remember the outcome wasn’t great. I remember how calm and collected he was throughout it all. I wish we played a better game for him in that first game back. But he was cool and collected about it. It didn’t bother him as much as maybe people thought it would or tried to [make it]. That was pretty interesting, and for me to watch that and think of it now, it’s the same way I want to try to go.

Did you ever talk to Tavares about it?

Marner: Not really. Obviously, after the game, we were talking about it when it happened, but as I said, it is in the past. I haven’t talked to him about it since then, really.

Have you heard from any of your friends on the other side ahead of this game?

Marner: I haven’t heard anything. I was focusing on Boston last night. Unfortunately, we didn’t get it done. Being on back-to-backs, I haven’t really talked to them.

Are you excited for the game, or is this a “band-aid” situation, where you will feel relief when it’s over?

Marner: Maybe both in those moments, in a way. I am excited to go out, play hockey, and do my thing. I am sure, once the game is over, I’ll be excited to have it over and done with. Both emotions.

Have you had a lot of requests for tickets from family?

Marner: Luckily enough, I haven’t had too many. We have a lot of friends in the city, so they’ve helped out with stuff. We’ve had friends lend a hand. It hasn’t been too bad. I’m appreciative of it.

I’m going to have some family there. They’re nervous and excited in one. It will be nice to see them after the game and hang out with them.