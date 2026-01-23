In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ recent dip in results, non-stop injury issues, Brad Treliving’s ultimate course of action for the 2025-26 season, and Easton Cowan’s development plan.
Episode Topics
- The recent 1-2-2 stretch, more and more injuries adding up, and is the season getting away from the 2025-26 Maple Leafs? (1:00)
- The development path the organization is forging with Easton Cowan (8:00)
- Brad Treliving’s job security, selling vs. holding, and the possibility of a “flush it” season with the plague of injuries (16:30)
- The Leafs‘ goaltending situation with Anthony Stolarz returning soon (41:20)
- Should Cowan remain in the lineup when William Nylander returns? (49:20)
- Matthew Knies playing through injury (1:02:00)
