Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Craig Berube discussed the 50th anniversary of Darryl Sittler’s 10-point game, starting Joseph Woll, and the challenge against the Buffalo Sabres.

Darryl Sittler and Tiger Williams both spoke with you and the team today. Knowing your playing-day tendencies, was Tiger the more thrilling experience for you?

Berube: Haha, no, it was great having them both in there. What a great night he had, Sittler, and I think it is great that the organization celebrates that. It is a historic night, and it still hasn’t been broken.

What do you hope the players took away from those two alumni?

Berube: I just think the pride of the Leafs, what is expected, and the standard here. It’s not that they’re not trying to hold that up, but there is a little bit of juice this morning with having Darryl and Tiger coming in and speaking to the team. That’s always good.

Darryl Sittler on friendship 🫶 pic.twitter.com/l9ctVKJ8wr — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 27, 2026

When you think back to Sittler’s era, the game has changed so much. Is there anything about that era that you wish were still around?

Berube: It is like every sport. When you watch hockey today and watch it back then, with the speed and the structure of the game — and the goaltending — there is no time out there now. Everybody can skate and get on top of you. Every team has a great structure. And the goaltenders are elite compared to back then.

I think the game is in a great place. I really do. It’s a great game. It’s fast. There is constant pressure and compete. There is no time out there — you have to make quick decisions — and the skill level of the players in today’s game is tremendous.

Did you ever tussle with Tiger Williams?

Berube: No, I never did. He was kind of before me. I got maybe a little bit of playing time against him later in his career, but no, I never had the opportunity… which I’m okay with.

How would you describe the significance of tonight’s game?

Berube: It’s a huge game. We all know that. All of them are. It’s no different than the Colorado game. Heading out on the road tonight, it would be nice to get the two points and head out with some confidence.

Divisional games are huge. We all know that. It has never changed over time. They’re always big games against Buffalo and whoever we’re playing in the division. We have to be ready to go.

What are the areas where you’re looking for improvement in the next couple of games?

Berube: They’re a little bit all different, but I didn’t like our start against Vegas. We were a little bit slow. They dictated how the game would be played. I didn’t feel that against Colorado. I thought we made two mistakes with the puck, and it cost us on odd-man rushes. Limit the odd-man rushes, and if we do a better job of that, we give ourselves a better opportunity, right?

Tonight, this is a good rush team, too. We all know that. They have talent and skill on the backend, especially. We can’t be giving up too many odd-man rushes. That’s just too easy.

How different do the Sabres look now compared to when you faced them earlier in the season?

Berube: They’re getting really good goaltending. That is a big key for them, in my opinion: their goaltending has been really good. And they have the ability to score goals. They have a lot of talent. But they’re playing a really good team game. That is how I see it.

How easy was the decision to start Joseph Woll tonight?

Berube: Well, I really liked the way he played in the last game. I think he has played pretty well since he came back and has given us an opportunity on most nights to win hockey games.

