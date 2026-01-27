The 53rd game of the regular season doesn’t get any more “must-win” than this one for the Maple Leafs against the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Scotiabank Arena (7:00 p.m. EST, TSN4).

Game Day Quotes

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff on a four-point game against the Leafs:

We are trying to drive home the point that these games have become critical, especially against teams trying to move up the standings, or in our case, we’re trying to push teams down. Every team understands now that you have an opportunity to make up big ground. They’re important games.

Ruff on his team’s run of success over the last 20 or so games (18 wins in 21):

It has taken a lot of different things to stay on the run. We’ve really worked hard at playing well defensively. The goaltending has been strong for us. There have been times when the power play has won us games. There have been games where the penalty killing has been extremely strong. We have had a lot of things go the right way in different games that have allowed us to win, whether it is our young guys scoring, or if you go back to the Islander game, it was our vets scoring. It’s been a lot of different stuff.

Ruff on the 50th anniversary of Darryl Sittler’s 10-point game:

I watched that game on TV. I remember that Ian Turnbull had a big night. Darryl had a big night. I hate to say this, but I was a Leafs fan growing up. That is why I was watching the game. It was one of the greatest hockey games, going back to way back when. He was one of my favourite players. I can go back and name Norm Ullman, Ron Ellis, and all of the different players from back then. That was an unbelievable night for Leafs hockey, for sure.

Morgan Rielly on the implications of tonight’s game:

It is a huge game. We know it. Over the last little bit, we have all been keeping an eye on the standings a little closer than earlier in the season. It is getting to be that time when the points are important. We’re trying to make that push. At this time of year, with where we are in our schedule, there is really no reason for us not to be playing our best, being really motivated, and being really invested in what is going on tonight.

Rielly on getting to know Darryl Sittler over the years:

It’s been special. It is a great part of playing for this team: you get to meet people you used to watch, or people you knew about. You get to mingle, chat, and get to know each other. He means a lot to this team, and this team means a lot to him. It has been really special. It is a cool opportunity for our guys to add extra motivation, not that we need any for tonight.

Craig Berube on the meaning of the two points tonight:

It’s a huge game. We all know that. All of them are. It’s no different than the Colorado game. Heading out on the road tonight, it would be nice to get the two points and head out with some confidence. Divisional games are huge. We all know that. It has never changed over time. They’re always big games against Buffalo and whoever we’re playing in the division. We have to be ready to go.

Simon Benoit on honouring Sittler’s 10-point game:

How many players have 10 points in a game? I don’t even have 10 points this year.

Bobby McMann on the team’s mindset amid the recent struggles:

We are focusing on the stretches of games we’ve played really well in. We’re trying to get back to that a little bit: being predictable for each other, making good decisions on the ice, being detailed, and being available for guys to make plays. When we are making plays, that is when we are at our best.

McMann on the feeling of struggling to make the playoffs, compared to previous seasons when the team was a playoff lock:

It is definitely different. Last year, we were feeling good all the way throughout the season. This year, we are fighting it a bit more. Sometimes, that is good because you find a way to battle and hone in on the parts of your game that you need to improve at come playoff time. We are taking it as more of a challenge and something that will grow our game for the end of the year.

Maple Leafs (24-19-9) vs. Sabres (29-17-5): Head-to-Head Stats

via NaturalStatTrick.com & AdvancedHockeyStats.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Forwards

#74 Bobby McMann – #34 Auston Matthews – #11 Max Domi

#63 Matias Maccelli – #91 John Tavares – #23 Matthew Knies

#53 Easton Cowan – #55 Nic Roy – #89 Nick Robertson

#18 Steven Lorentz – #24 Scott Laughton – #19 Calle Jarnkrok

Defensemen

#22 Jake McCabe – #95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

#44 Morgan Rielly – #25 Brandon Carlo

#2 Simon Benoit – #28 Troy Stecher

Goaltenders

Starter: #60 Joseph Woll

#41 Anthony Stolarz

Extras: Jacob Quillan, Henry Thrun, Philippe Myers

Injured: William Nylander (IR), Chris Tanev (IR), Dakota Joshua (IR)

Buffalo Sabres Projected Lines

Forwards

#6 Zach Benson – #72 Tage Thompson – #89 Alex Tuch

#17 Jason Zucker – #71 Ryan McLeod – #22 Jack Quinn

#91 Josh Doan – #86 Noah Ostlund – Konsta Helenius

#12 Jordan Greenway – #19 Peyton Krebs – #29 Beck Malenstyn

Defensemen

#23 Mattias Samuelsson – #26 Rasmus Dahlin

#4 Bowen Byram – #25 Owen Power

#73 Zach Metsa – #8 Michael Kesselring

Goaltenders

Starter: #1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

#34 Alex Lyon

Injured/Out: Josh Norris, Conor Timmins, Josh Dunne, Jiri Kulich, Justin Danforth, Jacob Bryson