Ahead of Thursday’s game, Craig Berube discussed the desperate situation in the standings, William Nylander nearing a return, and the message to the team entering a four-game road trip.

What is the message to the group as you embark on the pre-Olympic break four-game road trip?

Berube: Obviously, it is a huge trip, starting with tonight’s game. We are where we are. We have dug this hole. We have to dig ourselves out of it, starting tonight. That is the message.

What is your sense of the mindset of the group overall?

Berube: The group is fine. They understand where we are and where we need to improve. Now, it is time for action. You have to go out and do it. We can all talk about it all we want, but it is about going out on the ice, executing, and doing it properly for 60 minutes.

The group has spoken about wanting to collectively improve on the defensive side. What are you stressing in that regard?

Berube: For sure, I think we made a lot of mistakes during that homestand. We definitely did not defend well enough to win hockey games at home, other than the Detroit game. The other games got away from us. We can’t allow that to happen.

How close is William Nylander to returning? Is he potentially an option in Vancouver?

Berube: He is close, and yes, he is.

Are you waiting for Nylander to give you the word, or is the decision made in tandem with the staff?

Berube: It is a tandem with the trainers and everybody. We communicate. Willy wanted to get a really good push out here today, skating and doing some extra stuff, and hopefully, he is ready to go in the next game.

Did you chat with Anthony Stolarz after his first game back was a bit of a rough one against Vegas?

Berube: When you look at him, the game, and the tape, he tried to do way too much. It is understandable, after being out that long and wanting to help your team. But he just needs to do what he is best at and focus on that. Sometimes, you come back, and you are a little too eager. You want to do too much. We felt he was just kind of all over the place.

When Stolarz is at his best, what does it look like?

Berube: Big in net, letting things come to him, and patient in the net. He had been very good at that, especially going back to last year. He was very patient in the net, taking on the shooter and doing his job while being big in the net. He is good at playing the puck, too, so it’s those types of things. Settle down and do your job.

What kind of challenge does the Seattle Kraken present?

Berube: I think they have defended pretty well this year. Their goaltending has been really solid. They have some skill up and down their lineup. It is not all on one line. They are pretty deep with three lines. They play pretty solid defense. You have to earn your chances.

Special teams will have to be good tonight, and we will have to defend well. It is not going to be an easy game by any means. Lane Lambert has them playing good defense, and that is what they’re relying on, along with their goaltending.

Scott Laughton doesn’t wear a letter, but do you consider him a part of your leadership group? In what ways does he lead?

Berube: Well, obviously, on the ice, he leads on the ice with effort and determination out there. He does all the little things right, with penalty killing and checking. He blocks shots. He does a lot of good things. He scores goals for us, too — not a lot, but he scores. He is such a good leader in the locker room with his voice. He is on top of things and keeps everybody on their toes in there. He’s very good in the room.

