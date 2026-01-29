In the latest MLHS Podcast, Nick Ashbourne and Anthony Petrielli discuss the Leafs’ stunning downturn during the recent homestand, how the organization reached its current low point, Auston Matthews’ leadership, the players’ apparent disconnect from the fan base/reality, and the unlikability of the 2025-26 Maple Leafs.
Episode Topics
- The shocking downturn in home results during the Leafs‘ homestand, the disconnect between the Leafs players’ emotional investment vs. the fan base’s in the Vegas game, and the delusional comments coming out of the dressing room of late (1:45)
- Auston Matthews’ leadership amid the adversity (20:30)
- How did we get to the point where the Maple Leafs‘ 2025-26 season appears to be over after 53 games? (28:20)
- Craig Berube’s fair gripes about the roster provided to him by Brad Treliving, Berube’s mediocre-to-bad season behind the bench, and Treliving’s ill-advised decision to stick by Berube (42:00)
- What’s the Leafs‘ path to becoming a good hockey team again? (47:00)
- The Leafs‘ deeply flawed blue line, and Treliving’s lack of creativity (55:00)
- What would make for a successful trade deadline? (1:03:30)
- The unlikability of the current Leafs team (1:08:30)
Subscribe/Rate/Review on Soundcloud › Spotify › Apple