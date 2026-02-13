Can Team Canada carry over the momentum from a solid opening victory when they face off against Team Switzerland in the second game of the Group A prelims? (3:10 p.m. EST, CBC/CBC Gem)

Game Day Quotes

Tom Wilson on Canada’s opening win over the Czechs and the areas to build on against the Swiss:

As the game went on, everybody started getting used to each other. We did enough early to push them. Binnington made a couple of good saves, and once we got our feet underneath us, we fazed them out of the game. The guys started getting used to each other and making plays. Our speed, physicality, and skill took over. It was great. It was a lot of fun. We have one under our belt, and we have to keep getting used to each other and building (against Switzerland). Hopefully, we get better and better.

Wilson on whether there was an adjustment to Connor McDavid’s game speed:

He flies in practice, too. Whenever you are out there with him, your brain has to be working fast. We could’ve had two or three goalies by the end. We started playing well as a line. We’ll just keep building on it. We’re starting to click a little. You could see stuff developing.

Wilson on Macklin Celebrini scoring the first goal of the tournament:

I am happy for him. He is always smiling and is such a great kid. The first time I met him, he had that swagger. He had that attitude. You could tell he was going to be a pro for a long time and a great for a long time. It is fun to go out there with him. I was pumped for him getting his first goal. Hopefully, it’s the first of many throughout a great career.

Connor McDavid on his first-ever Olympic game:

I was happy with it. It is a little bit of a different environment for us. It is new for everybody. The rink is new. The Olympics are new. I was trying to get into the game early. I was happy with how things went.

McDavid on Celebrini’s play on his line with Tom Wilson:

Besides the goal, he played great. He was so, so solid along the wall. He made so many great plays. He kept so many pucks alive. Really, really impressive kid. I can’t say enough good things about him.

Team Canada Projected Lines

Forwards

#17 Macklin Celebrini – #97 Connor McDavid – #43 Tom Wilson

#38 Brandon Hagel – #29 Nathan MacKinnon – #10 Nick Suzuki

#93 Mitch Marner – #87 Sidney Crosby – #61 Mark Stone

#24 Seth Jarvis – #14 Bo Horvat – #13 Sam Reinhart

#9 Sam Bennett

Defensemen

#7 Devon Toews – #8 Cale Makar

#27 Shea Theodore – #55 Colton Parayko

#20 Thomas Harley – #89 Drew Doughty

#6 Travis Sanheim

Goaltenders

Starter: #48 Logan Thompson

#35 Darcy Kuemper

Injured: Josh Morrissey

Extras: Jordan Binnington, Brad Marchand



Team Switzerland Projected Lines

Forwards

#21 Kevin Fiala – #13 Nico Hischier – #28 Timo Meier

#85 Sven Adrighetto – #62 Denis Malgin – #22 Nino Niederreiter

#23 Philipp Kurashev – #44 Pius Suter – #79 Calvin Thurakauf

#9 Damien Riat – #17 Ken Jager – #88 Christoph Bertschy

#73 Sandro Schmid

Defensemen

#90 Roman Josi – #43 Andrea Glauser

#71 Jonas Siegenthaler – #14 Dean Kukan

#54 Christian Marti – #88 JJ Moser

#45 Michael Fora

Goaltenders

Starter: #40 Akira Schmid

#63 Leonardo Genoni