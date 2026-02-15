Can Team Canada take care of Team France and boost their goal difference to all but secure the top seed in the quarterfinal stage? (10:40 a.m. EST, CBC/CBC Gem)

Goal differential after 2 GP

Canada 🇨🇦 +9

USA 🇺🇲 +7 Tomorrow

Canada vs France 🇫🇷

USA vs Germany 🇩🇪 Hard to see Americans getting top seed at this point. Which sets up quarterfinals vs Sweden for them. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) February 14, 2026

Game Day Quotes

Mitch Marner on the play of his line with Mark Stone and Sidney Crosby:

I think we’re getting better as the games go on. We just keep talking a lot. That is the great thing about Sid. He communicates a lot to Stoney and me about where he wants and likes us to be in certain spots. We are getting better as the games go on. Stoney and I have pretty good chemistry already, so we have moved pretty well together. It is pretty easy to play with Sid, if I’m honest.

Marner on picking up two primary assists in the first two games:

You are just trying to do your thing out there to make plays and find open ice. It is a tough tournament. There are so many great players and opponents. You are just trying to find your plays, and at the same time, not force anything.

Nathan MacKinnon on joining a line with Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini in the last game:

With [Wilson] there, they were playing great and scored a goal. I am not really sure why, but I am ready to play wherever. I have played right wing a lot in my career. I understand the position. Obviously, playing with the best player in the world and maybe the second-best player in the world in Macklin was a lot of fun. There is only one puck. Those two guys are willing to pass and get to the dirty areas. On my goal, it was all Macklin with his forecheck. There was the little slip to Connor, and he attacked the net. That is not a set play. That is instincts taking over. Those guys made it easy for me to have an open net.

MacKinnon on McDavid’s six points in two games:

He’s flying. It is nice to have him on your own team when he is flying like that. What words can I say? He is a special player, and he is ready to go. That article that he wrote sums up his mindset, for sure.

Cooper on the sample of the loaded up Celebrini-McDavid-MacKinnon line vs. the Swiss:

Take away the fact that they’re all phenomenal players and number-one picks; many times, it doesn’t work. There has to be chemistry between the group. Those are three guys who need the puck, and there is only one puck out there. I have to admit there was a lot of unselfishness between those guys. That is what you want to see. My point, though, with those guys: As electrifying as it can be with the puck, it is how they play without it. For the most part, I thought they did a great job.

Macklin Celebrini on whether he expected to play such a big role for Canada in the tournament so far:

I just wanted to come in and fit into any role they wanted me to, play my game, and have that confidence and belief in myself to do my part.

Team Canada Projected Lines

Forwards

#17 Macklin Celebrini – #97 Connor McDavid – #43 Tom Wilson

#38 Brandon Hagel – #29 Nathan MacKinnon – #10 Nick Suzuki

#93 Mitch Marner – #87 Sidney Crosby – #61 Mark Stone

#24 Seth Jarvis – #14 Bo Horvat – #13 Sam Reinhart

#9 Sam Bennett

Defensemen

#7 Devon Toews – #8 Cale Makar

#20 Thomas Harley – #55 Colton Parayko

#6 Travis Sanheim – #89 Drew Doughty

#27 Shea Theodore

Goaltenders

Starter: #50 Jordan Binnington

#48 Logan Thompson

Injured: Josh Morrissey

Extras: Darcy Kuemper, Brad Marchand



Team France Projected Lines

Forwards

#14 Stéphane Da Costa – #41 Pierre-Éduoard Bellemare – #78 Dylan Fabre

#85 Alexandre Texier – #29 Louis Boudon – #90 Aurélien Dair

#81 Anthony Rech – #25 Nicolas Ritz – #3 Charles Bertrand

#91 Floran Duay – #24 Justin Addamo – #77 Sacha Treille

#95 Kevin Bozon

Defensemen

#18 Yohann Auvitu – #5 Enzo Guebey

#27 Jules Boscq – #8 Hugo Gallet

#62 Florian Chakiachvili – #27 Enzo Cantagallo

#7 Pierre Crinon

Goaltenders

Starter: #33 Julian Junca

#30 Antoine Keller