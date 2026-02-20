A spot in the gold medal game is on the line as Team Canada, sans Sidney Crosby, needs to find a higher level against Team Finland after their quarterfinal scare vs. Czechia (10:40 a.m. EST, CBC/CBC Gem).

Game Day Quotes

Jon Cooper on coping with the loss of Sidney Crosby:

Nobody is replacing Sidney Crosby. He is one of one. But that is why we have depth. That is why you have 25 players here. That is why you have to pick the players when you’re putting this team together. In case a player like Sid goes down, who can step in? We feel like we have that. We threw Suzuki in there, and he did a hell of a job and obviously scored a huge goal for us.

Cooper on Nick Suzuki’s tournament and ability to fill in for Crosby down the middle:

He has gotten better and better. He is a natural centerman, so when you put him back in the middle… It is tough when guys have to play out of position. They navigate it, but I think he felt a lot more comfortable when he was back in the middle.

Sam Bennett on returning to the lineup after Crosby’s injury:

I am a guy who is here to take on any role, whether they need me to fill water bottles, cheer guys on, or make big plays. I am prepared to do it all. One of my strengths is bringing the energy and intensity, especially in the big games. I am excited for the opportunity. I am willing to do whatever I can to help this team.

Connor McDavid on the challenge presented by the Finns:

They’re a great team. They have great players up and down the lineup. It’ll be a great test.

Drew Doughty on the difficulty of the matchup against Finland:

They’re good defensively and have a lot of star players. It will be a tough match — our toughest one yet. We have to perform a lot better than we did [against Czechia].

Doughty on his performance vs. Czechia:

I didn’t love the last game. It was my worst one. I have more to come. I have more game in me. These big moments are when I step up.

McDavid on the offensive success he’s enjoyed alongside Macklin Celebrini in the tournament:

It’s been a good combo. Mack and I have played a lot together. They’ve been subbing out Wilson and Nate. We’re finding ways to contribute offensively. When we’re not, we’re getting contributions from other guys as well. That is what you expect from a tournament like this on a great Canadian team. We’re a deep team that can roll four and comes at you in waves.

Mikko Rantanen on the challenge against Team Canada:

It’s the speed they play with. They’re a really fast team. All four lines can play fast. They have mobile defensemen, too, who can join the rush. It is a really good team. I think Pasta said it is probably the best team ever. I would probably agree with that, given the players they have.

Finland head coach Antti Pennanen on the keys to slowing down McDavid:

Sasha Barkov is going to help me with that. Of course, he is the best player in this tournament. It is not easy.

h/t Mark Masters & Ryan Rishaug

Team Canada Projected Lines

Forwards

#17 Macklin Celebrini – #97 Connor McDavid – #43 Tom Wilson

#14 Bo Horvat – #29 Nathan MacKinnon – #24 Seth Jarvis

#93 Mitch Marner – #10 Nick Suzuki – #61 Mark Stone

#38 Brandon Hagel – #9 Sam Bennett – #63 Brad Marchand

#13 Sam Reinhart

Defensemen

#7 Devon Toews – #8 Cale Makar

#20 Thomas Harley – #55 Colton Parayko

#6 Travis Sanheim – #89 Drew Doughty

#27 Shea Theodore

Goaltenders

Starter: #50 Jordan Binnington

#48 Logan Thompson

Injured: Josh Morrissey, Sidney Crosby

Extras: Darcy Kuemper



Team Finland Projected Lines

Forwards

#64 Mikael Granlund – #24 Roope Hintz – #96 Mikko Rantanen

#62 Artturi Lehkonen – #20 Sebastian Aho – #86 Teuvo Teravainen

#27 Eetu Luostarinen – #15 Anton Lundell – #84 Kaapo Kakko

#28 Eeli Tolvanen – #56 Erik Haula – #40 Joel Armia

#94 Joel Kiviranta

Defensemen

#41 Miro Heiskanen – #23 Esa Lindell

#77 Niko Mikkola – #55 Rasmus Ristolainen

#3 Olli Maata – #33 Nikolas Matinpalo

#10 Henri Jokiharju

Goaltenders

Starter: #74 Juuse Saros

#32 Kevin Lankinen