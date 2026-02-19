After Thursday’s practice, head coach Craig Berube discussed the status of Chris Tanev and Dakota Joshua in their recovery from injury and the hockey action underway in the Winter Olympics.

How is Chris Tanev making out as he skates on his own?

Berube: I think it is still early to talk about whether he is joining us here, but he seems pretty good. Again, it will still be a day or two until we figure out if he is going to join us with the team. We’ll see. We’ll talk to him and see if he can get there by the weekend, but I am not sure yet.

With three practices under his belt, what are you seeing from Dakota Joshua?

Berube: Well, he is starting to get his legs back. In talking to him, going down the ice and coming back is pretty tough. It has been a long time, and the conditioning takes a while. But from watching him, I think he is getting better every day. He is starting to feel it with his timing and stuff. I thought it was good today. It’s just conditioning for him.

With Joseph Woll, is the situation serious there? How about Max Domi?

Berube: No, he came in sick today, so we sent him home. That’s all. He’ll be fine, or he will be fine.

Max had a personal thing today. He will be back, too.

What were you thinking when watching the end of the Team Canada game against the Czechs?

Berube: It was crazy. Too many men on the ice, and they get a goal. It’s tight. It is a highly competitive game. The Czechs played extremely well, and Canada, too. There were a couple of big stops by Binnington. That is what it really boils down to. It’s the difference in the game for me.

Binnington seems to be at his best when the chips are down and people might be counting him out. Is that fair to suggest about his play?

Berube: Yeah, I think he’s a goalie who just comes up big at big times. Going back to our run in St. Louis, there were games where he let in goals and didn’t play very well, but he didn’t do it two games in a row. In the next game, he was dialed in again and shut the door.

That is his mindset. He is a highly competitive guy and really relies on that in his game — effort saves, and saves that he probably shouldn’t make. He gets it done. He made a couple of big saves, and that is the difference in the game.

There is obviously disappointment for Oliver Ekman-Larsson and William Nylander after losing out in the quarterfinals. What do you think of the opportunity ahead for Auston Matthews now?

Berube: I am cheering for all of our teammates. It was a great game. It was great for Auston, moving on. Good luck to them.

I thought Willy and OEL had a good Olympics. Their team played well. Again, it is tight; it is overtime, and it could go either way. But we get those two guys back a little earlier.

What did you make of Mitch Marner’s overtime goal?

Berube: It was a great individual goal by him. He is a great player, and he made a great play. Good for him.

Practice Updates – Feb. 19