After returning from the Olympics, Auston Matthews discussed the whirlwind 72-hour experience of winning the gold medal for Team USA, visiting the White House, and now resuming the NHL schedule.

What was the experience like yesterday, going to the White House and meeting the President?

Matthews: It was cool. It is special. We’re proud Americans, and after doing something like that — winning a gold medal, representing your country — we felt like it was a special honour to be invited. It is an honour. It is pretty neat to go there, see everything, and get to share the experience with everybody.

President Trump has said some controversial things about Canada. Do you weigh that all when accepting the invitation?

Matthews: To me, I don’t like to get political or get into that kind of stuff. We’re proud Americans. Winning a gold medal — it’s been 46 years since the men’s ice hockey team has done that. The team that wins the Stanley Cup every year accepts the White House invitation to go. It is something that you do because we are proud Americans. Whatever your political beliefs may be, hopefully, something like this will bring more unity to the country and stuff like that. For us, we believe it is a great honour, no matter who is in office.

The Trump phone call to the team elicited a reaction due to the comment about the women’s team. The men became very close with that team. What are your thoughts on it?

Matthews: It was unfortunate. We love the women’s team. We support them. On the night we won the gold medal, we were hanging out in the dining hall until three or four in the morning. It is unfortunate that it occurred. We have nothing but love and respect for the women’s team and what they were able to accomplish. It is amazing that the men’s and women’s hockey teams are both bringing home gold medals for the United States of America. That should be talked about more than the other. We are extremely proud of them and happy for them. We support them 100%.

Has it sunk in that you are an Olympic gold medalist yet?

Matthews: It’s been a pretty whirlwind 72 hours, to be honest. It was incredible. It was an incredible experience from start to finish, being able to go over there, be an Olympian, represent, and be in that atmosphere — from the village, to the games, to all of the amazing things that happened over the last couple of weeks. I feel very grateful to have been a part of that, and to win a gold medal is truly special.

Where is your gold medal, given that you haven’t been home yet?

Matthews: It is in my backpack at the hotel. Nice and safe.

How do you describe the brotherhood you experienced with the players you won gold with?

Matthews: It’s incredible. A lot of us had played with each other, whether it was at the national program, the World Juniors, or the World Championships. A lot of us had some familiarity, but when you go over there and accomplish something like that, you are bonded for life. We have all seen the movie Miracle. We know all of the key guys on the team, and the guys that share a history and a story. They’ll have a brotherhood for the rest of their life. It is special to have had that, especially with guys I am so close with already from before the Olympics. To have that bond for life is truly very special.

What went through your mind when Jack Hughes scored the winner?

Matthews: I just blacked out, to be honest. There were so many emotions. You’re just so, so happy. Words don’t really describe what you’re feeling in that moment. It is all just emotion and reaction, happiness and joy. You could see it on everybody’s faces, how amazing it felt and how amazing it was.

How can you use the momentum now to keep it going for you and the Leafs?

Matthews: You are coming off a really big high, but you get back here. It has been a whirlwind 72 hours. You have seen the videos. There hasn’t been a whole lot of sleep. But I am feeling good. I got in last night and got a good night’s rest. It is important for me to be back here with my teammates and to have a good push here. We know how important all of these games are, especially when playing divisional opponents in the next three games.

For me, it was important for me to get back here and do whatever I can to help the team in whatever capacity I can.

How would you describe the pressure you experienced in Milan, leading the team through the entire tournament?

Matthews: There is always external pressure. I have lived it here. I was able to live it over there. For me, it is not really about focusing on anything outside of myself, the locker room, the guys around us in the room, and my teammates. That is where the main focus and energy go when you are in those high-pressure, high-stakes environments. You are doing it for the person next to you. Everything else is kind of white noise. It is all about the team and getting yourself prepared mentally to try to get a job done.

It’s something I’ve probably learned to manage over the course of my career here and in different kinds of environments. You’re trying to just keep the focus small.

You and Jake Guentzel have been rivals for a decade in the NHL. Were there any revelations from playing with him on Team USA? Now, you play against him in your first game back in the NHL?

Matthews: Rivals for decades? What? This is his first year in our division.

I loved playing with him. He is an incredible player and person. He is a lot of fun. I can hear his laugh from any room you’re in. I had a blast playing with him.

When you accomplish something like this, no matter what, you go your separate ways, but you are bonded together for life. It is special. You grow close with guys you aren’t close with or didn’t know too well before. After you accomplish something like that, it will be fun to play against him and be on the opposite side tonight.

He is an incredible player and an incredible person. I really enjoyed playing with him.

What will be the biggest challenge, mentally and physically, to jump back into NHL action tonight?

Matthews: More physical than anything, with the jet lag and time change. The last 48 hours have been pretty crazy. I’ll just try to go out there and do my best.

A lot of it is probably mental, too, but I’ll go out there. I got a good night’s rest. I’ll get a good meal in today, and I’ll just go out there and be a professional.