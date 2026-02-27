“The first 10 minutes of the first period set the tone. I thought we were as good as we’ve been. We’ve had some good starts lately, but that was at another level… That’s about as complete a game as I’ve seen us play all season. I think [Laval] got frustrated. I think they didn’t have an answer for us. We got to use that now as a template.” – John Gruden

After three consecutive losses sent them tumbling down the standings, the Toronto Marlies delivered an A+ performance against the North Division leaders on Wednesday. The Marlies‘ pace, intensity, and forecheck were simply undeniable. The fact that first-placed Laval couldn’t keep up with them spoke volumes; this 4-1 win was undoubtedly the best performance this year’s Marlies team has delivered against a top opponent.

First Period

From the opening puck drop, the Marlies overwhelmed Laval and deservedly opened the scoring at the two-minute mark. Luke Haymes tipped home William Villeneuve’s point shot as Toronto scored on its second recorded shot of the game.

The Marlies struck the iron with another long-range effort at the midway mark, and on the same shift, Reece Johnson came agonisingly close with Kaapo Kähkönen beaten.

Dennis Hildeby was a bystander until a pair of penalties, 20 seconds apart, led to some 4v4 action during which the big Swede produced a critical double save on Joshua Roy.

Henry Thrun was a noticeable contributor at both ends of the ice in the final five minutes. As the trailer on a nice play by Vinni Lettieri, Thrun looked set to score but was thwarted by an excellent shot block from Owen Beck. Thrun was then part of another dangerous offensive movement involving Dakota Mermis and Borya Valis, in which Haymes was set up in the high slot. This time, Haymes rattled the crossbar with Kaapo Kähkönen beaten.

Against the run of play, the Rocket tied the game inside the final two minutes. It was a fantastic finish from the right circle by Luke Tuch, but Thrun could have been tighter with his gap control.

Second Period

The middle frame became a battle between Toronto’s power play and Laval’s penalty kill. This was in part due to some dumb penalties, perhaps stemming from the Rocket’s frustration.

Sammy Blais set the tone by shooting on Hildeby long after the whistle was blown for offside. The officials were keen for this game not to get out of hand and rightfully penalized the Laval forward. Valis rang a booming shot off the crossbar on the subsequent Toronto power play, but otherwise, it was a comfortable kill for Laval.

Blais was guilty of another undisciplined penalty when he sent Ryan Tverberg hurtling into the Laval net with a cross-check after the whistle. The Marlies’ power play struggled to find its rhythm, but Toronto’s domination continued back at five-on-five.

Tverberg and Quillan linked up to good effect, and the latter drove the net with only the netminder to beat, only to be dragged back from behind by Filip Mešár. The resulting power play was arguably the pivotal moment of the game. Toronto gave up a high-danger shorthanded chance to Lucas Condotta, but Hildeby came to the rescue with a ten-bell save.

The puck was in the Laval net just 17 seconds later. Lettieri put Laval on the back foot with an entry in which he beat one defender. His cross-slot feed to Valis didn’t result in a one-time shot as everyone expected; instead, the rookie sent the puck two feet to his right, where Haymes scored bar down.

The Marlies’ propensity to hand the opposition cheap goals almost reared its head just once in the dying seconds of the middle frame. Hildeby turned aside David Reinbacher and Tobie Bisson to keep the lead intact after a series of defensive missteps.

Third Period

Issues holding a third-period lead? What issues holding a third-period lead!? The Marlies attacked Laval with the same gusto as the first period and scored a key insurance marker.

Thrun almost got on the boards just 75 seconds in. With no support and the Marlies heading for a change, the defenseman clanged the crossbar with a wrist shot from the right circle.

The third goal stemmed from excellent play from two of Toronto’s best performers this season. Tverberg chased down a lofted clearance and outbattled Bisson. With a second to weigh the situation, he delivered a perfect backhand pass into the middle of the zone into the path of the onrushing Quillan before he was hammered by two opponents. Now 1v1 with the last defender, Quillan used the defender as a screen and scored with a low early release, clipping the goaltender’s left post on its way in. That goal at the five-minute mark deflated the typically buoyant Laval crowd.

The Marlies then secured the victory with a fourth goal at the midway point of the period, when Valis generated a 2v1 situation with a lofted outlet pass to Matthew Barbolini in the neutral zone. The towering forward isn’t necessarily known for his passing ability, but he produced a beautiful saucer dish over to Haymes, who completed his hat-trick with aplomb.

Quillan was unfortunate not to net a second goal as Toronto saw out the game with little issue, barring one piece of brilliance from Hildeby to rob Josiah Didier.

The game inevitably finished with rambunctious activity from a clearly upset Laval bench. Misconducts and bench penalties were handed out, with Laval head coach Pascal Vincent ejected from the game after exchanging words with the officials. None of it mattered to the Marlies, who picked up two much-needed points with a benchmark performance.

Post Game Notes

– The clinical touch that evaded Luke Haymes in front of goal earlier this season has been well and truly discovered in February. With his first professional hat trick, Haymes has scored seven goals in eight games this month.

“The break really helped him, especially coming from college, where they only play 32 games a season,” said Gruden. “The Christmas break also helped. He is coming around nicely. He takes care of himself. He knows how to find the open ice, and he is showing he has some scoring touch, too.”

– Jacob Quillan has goals in consecutive games and is beginning to edge his way back to the early-season form that saw him dominate the AHL level. His partnership with Ryan Tverberg (alongside Cedric Paré) was dynamite in this game. Laval couldn’t handle them at times.

“That line was really good, and I thought all four lines were outstanding,” said Gruden. “[Tverberg] brings a little bit of juice. He is playing with some confidence. He made a nice play there to Quillan. A big part of the third period was getting the third goal. It was something we haven’t seen in a while.”

– This two-assist performance from Borya Valis was his best since missing a few games due to injury. It’s been a stop-start campaign for him, but when he’s on his game, he’s noticeable for all the right reasons. Staying healthy is the key.

– I’ve been critical of William Villenueve of late, so it’s only fair to praise him for an excellent bounce-back performance. He was physical in the defensive zone, playing with the type of piss and vinegar I’d love to see more often. The primary assist on the game-opening goal was his first point in five games.

– Dennis Hildeby turned aside 19 of 20 saves in the victory. It wasn’t a heavy workload, but the Swedish netminder made three key saves when the game was close.

– Wednesday’s lineup:

Forwards

Groulx – Shaw – Lettieri

Paré – Quillan – Tverberg

Barbolini – Haymes – Valis

Pezzetta – Johnstone – Johnson

Defensemen

Mermis – Thrun

Rifai – Benning

Smith – Villenueve

Goaltenders

Hildeby

Akhtyamov

Post-Game: John Gruden

Game Highlights: Marlies 4 vs. Rocket 1