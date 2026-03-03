Craig Berube addressed the media after his team’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, which dropped the Maple Leafs’ record to 27-24-10.

On the team’s performance:

Good battle by our group tonight. Really good second period. We had a lot of opportunities. We didn’t capitalize on them, but I thought our game was good all around. The penalties in the first period kind of set us back a little bit, but overall, I thought the team competed hard, played good defense, and did a lot of good things. We just didn’t finish.

On the performance of Auston Matthews and William Nylander on a line together:

I thought they were good. Auston had eight shots, and Willy had four or five. They created. They just didn’t finish. But I liked the line.

On Easton Cowan’s team-low 8:23 in ice time, and why he’s limiting Cowan’s opportunities:

It is not about that. It is about where he is slotted right now. He is on the second unit of the power play, but they didn’t get much time there. I thought he did some good things. He made some good puck plays. He worked hard and competed. It is what it is.

On whether the defensive play was closer to expectations:

A lot better. Tight gaps and reloads, and in the defensive zone, we protected the middle of the ice very well, except for the second goal. We kind of got a little loose there, but overall, it was a very good job by our guys.

On Dakota Joshua’s play since returning from a lengthy injury absence:

Pretty good. I thought he did a lot of good things tonight, even beyond the goal. The goal was a great shot and a good play. For me, he is being the heavy, physical player that we need. He is doing a good job for us.

On whether the team can build off this performance:

That is our blueprint. That is the way we have to play. There were a lot of good things tonight. We have to go to Jersey and do the same thing. They’re a fast team with a lot of skill. We’ll need to check hard and do the right things — manage the puck, move it quickly, get it up, and go to work. We shouldn’t change anything going into Jersey.

